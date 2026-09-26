Brighton & Hove Albion Women Overview

Why Brighton can shock Man City in the FA Cup final

On Sunday, Brighton will play in the Women's FA Cup final for the very first time, taking on Manchester City as they look to win the club's first major trophy, with neither the men nor the women having lifted one before. It will be an historic occasion for the Seagulls and they will be the underdogs, but there are plenty of reasons to believe that they can cause an upset at Wembley.