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Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Brighton & Hove Albion Women Overview

London City Lionesses v Brighton & Hove Albion - Barclays Women's Super League 2026/27

Alexia Putellas nets her first WSL goal as London City win

Alexia Putellas has finally made her mark in English football by scoring her first goal for London City Lionesses. The midfielder delivered a captain's performance to lead her side to a 2-0 victory over Brighton in the Women's Super League, proving that her quest for a fresh, highly competitive challenge away from Spain is already paying dividends for the London club.

A. PutellasLondon City Lionesses
Brighton women GFX

Why Brighton can shock Man City in the FA Cup final

On Sunday, Brighton will play in the Women's FA Cup final for the very first time, taking on Manchester City as they look to win the club's first major trophy, with neither the men nor the women having lifted one before. It will be an historic occasion for the Seagulls and they will be the underdogs, but there are plenty of reasons to believe that they can cause an upset at Wembley.

FA CupManchester City Women
WSL 2025-26 Team of the Season gfx 16:9

Champions City dominate GOAL's WSL Team of the Season

Unsurprisingly, Manchester City dominate GOAL's 2025-26 Women's Super League Team of the Season, after Andree Jeglertz's side comfortably clinched their first title triumph in 10 years without even needing a result on the final day. How the rest of the XI looks, though, sums up what an interesting campaign it has been.

WSLK. Shaw
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October 2026
WSL
Brighton & Hove Albion Women badge
Brighton & Hove Albion Women
BHA
5
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
1
FT
WSL
Manchester City Women badge
Manchester City Women
MCI
Brighton & Hove Albion Women badge
Brighton & Hove Albion Women
BHA
Paramount+
WSL
Brighton & Hove Albion Women badge
Brighton & Hove Albion Women
BHA
West Ham United Women badge
West Ham United Women
WHU
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Standings

WSL crestWSL

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
7Manchester United Women crestManchester United Women521259-47
W
W
D
L
L
8Crystal Palace FC Women crestCrystal Palace FC Women5131511-66
D
D
L
D
W
9Brighton & Hove Albion Women crestBrighton & Hove Albion Women51228715
W
L
D
D
L
10Arsenal Women crestArsenal Women512246-25
L
L
D
D
W
11West Ham United Women crestWest Ham United Women5104410-63
L
L
L
W
L
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Betting spotlight

Arsenal vs Lille Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Narrow home win for the Gunners
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