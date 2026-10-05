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Chelsea FC Women

Chelsea FC Women Overview

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October 2026
WSL
West Ham United Women badge
West Ham United Women
WHU
0
Chelsea FC Women badge
Chelsea FC Women
CHE
3
FT
WSL
Chelsea FC Women badge
Chelsea FC Women
CHE
Tottenham Hotspur Women badge
Tottenham Hotspur Women
TOT
Paramount+
WSL
Crystal Palace FC Women badge
Crystal Palace FC Women
CRY
Chelsea FC Women badge
Chelsea FC Women
CHE
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Standings

WSL crestWSL

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Manchester City Women crestManchester City Women55001661015
W
W
W
W
W
2Chelsea FC Women crestChelsea FC Women54101211113
W
W
W
W
D
3London City Lionesses crestLondon City Lionesses54011551012
W
W
W
L
W
4Tottenham Hotspur Women crestTottenham Hotspur Women5311168810
L
W
W
D
W
5Everton Women crestEverton Women53024409
W
L
W
W
L
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