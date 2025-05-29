Premier League winner odds: The early value picks for 2025/26

There was no real Premier League title race in 2024/25, but certain teams are expected to challenge Liverpool next season.

With the right investment, the Gunners and City can be a real threat to the Reds, but Arne Slot’s side won’t take their foot off the gas.

Premier League Winner Odds Liverpool +188 Manchester City +225 Arsenal +250

Liverpool - The Reigning Champions @ +188 with BetMGM

Arne Slot’s first league campaign couldn’t have gone much better. Liverpool won more games, achieved more points, and finished with a higher goal difference than any other team before winning the title with a 10-point buffer. It seemed clear they would win the trophy long before they secured it.

The Reds have a massive summer ahead of them. Securing Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk is a huge boost. However, they’ll need to find a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who contributed 12 goals and assists. Moreover, they will need to take some of the load off 32-year-old Salah.

With Slot reportedly on the brink of signing Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz, there’s plenty of reason to be excited for Liverpool fans. Both are under 25, have great potential, and will likely improve the squad significantly. That’ll be a concern for those looking to dethrone them.

Milos Kerkez is being considered as a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson, so the Reds are planning ahead as well. They’ll certainly be among the best teams by the end of 2025/26, but how many new players settle could determine whether they retain their title. They haven’t won tournaments back-to-back since the 1980s.

Arsenal - The Nearly-men @ +225 with BetMGM

It appears that the next few months will be crucial for Mikel Arteta and his side. They came close to winning the title for a number of years, narrowly missing out time and again. Fans are getting frustrated, and they want to see them succeed.

Arteta’s men were good for most of the last season. They conceded just 34 goals by the end of the Premier League and outscored all but two teams. However, their inability to finish games cost them dearly. Fixing that issue will be their biggest challenge this summer.

Prolific striker Viktor Gyokeres and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo have been linked as they’d add a serious attacking threat that could potentially help Arsenal become champions. Arteta’s puzzle is almost complete, so he’ll be desperate to find the final pieces.

Arteta will definitely have a chance of ending the Gunners’ two-decade wait for a league title if things go well this summer. However, the only question is how much their fellow challengers strengthen their own teams in the following period. For now, they are uncertain.

Manchester City - The Resurgent @ +250 with BetMGM

After finishing 13 points behind in the Premier League this season, you’d expect Pep Guardiola’s men to come back with a vengeance. Although City did finish strongly, as always, they lost the title long ago. Guardiola isn’t used to losing, and he’ll want to make amends.

The Cityzens already have the key players to win a championship, so their focus is on fine-tuning the team rather than making major changes. Kevin De Bruyne will continue playing, as will others, and some of the rumored signings are exciting. Lyon playmaker, Rayan Cherki, would further improve their team, and a full season of Omar Marmoush is something to look forward to.

City can throw money at the problem after a bad 2024/25 season, and that’s obviously a concern for other clubs in the mix, as they have a lot to spend. A trimmed-down and still-improved Manchester City can be a real threat.

As with Liverpool and Arsenal, it’s hard to make educated predictions before the transfer window is over, but we can anticipate their moves. Guardiola’s draw is a major factor, and they already have a lot of players at a good age at their disposal. By the way things stand at the moment, most people consider them as favourites