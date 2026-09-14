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Tottenham Hotspur Women

Tottenham Hotspur Women Overview

OL Lyonnes v SKN St.Pölten - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2

Tottenham sign Sombath from Lyon in club record transfer

Tottenham Hotspur Women have completed the marquee signing of France international defender Alice Sombath from Lyon for an undisclosed club-record fee. The highly-rated centre-back arrives in north London following a trophy-laden spell in France, providing a significant defensive boost to head coach Martin Ho's evolving squad ahead of the new campaign.

A. SombathWSL
WSL 2025-26 Team of the Season gfx 16:9

Champions City dominate GOAL's WSL Team of the Season

Unsurprisingly, Manchester City dominate GOAL's 2025-26 Women's Super League Team of the Season, after Andree Jeglertz's side comfortably clinched their first title triumph in 10 years without even needing a result on the final day. How the rest of the XI looks, though, sums up what an interesting campaign it has been.

WSLK. Shaw
WSL 2025-26 Player of the Season gfx 16:9

WSL Player of the Year: GOAL's top 20 contenders - ranked

And so another Women's Super League season is in the books. After six years of dominance by Chelsea, this was one that shook things up, too, as Manchester City claimed a first title in 10 years and Arsenal, the last team to win the trophy before this past season, proved to be the side that ran them closest.

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October 2026
WSL
Tottenham Hotspur Women badge
Tottenham Hotspur Women
TOT
1
London City Lionesses badge
London City Lionesses
LCL
6
FT
WSL
Chelsea FC Women badge
Chelsea FC Women
CHE
Tottenham Hotspur Women badge
Tottenham Hotspur Women
TOT
Paramount+
WSL
Tottenham Hotspur Women badge
Tottenham Hotspur Women
TOT
Arsenal Women badge
Arsenal Women
ARS
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Standings

WSL crestWSL

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
2Chelsea FC Women crestChelsea FC Women54101211113
W
W
W
W
D
3London City Lionesses crestLondon City Lionesses54011551012
W
W
W
L
W
4Tottenham Hotspur Women crestTottenham Hotspur Women5311168810
L
W
W
D
W
5Everton Women crestEverton Women53024409
W
L
W
W
L
6Liverpool FC Women crestLiverpool FC Women52129637
L
W
L
D
W
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