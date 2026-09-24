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Women's Champions League
LiveWatch it
- On FuboRomaBarcelonaWatch here >
- On FuboBK Haecken FFJuventusWatch here >
- On FuboParis FCArsenal WomenWatch here >
Women's Champions League, fixtures & results
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Tuesday 22 September
Tuesday 29 September
Standings
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|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|OL Lyonnes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|0
|8
|3
|2
|Barcelona
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|3
|3
|SL Benfica
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Arsenal Women
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|Chelsea FC Women
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3