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Women's Champions League

Women's Champions League Overview

FC Barcelona v Paris FC - UEFA Women's Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1

Barca reach 900 wins in Paris FC rout

Barcelona Femení have reached a historic milestone of 900 official victories following a sensational European performance. Pere Romeu's side continued their unbeaten start to the campaign with a dominant win, taking another major step in their pursuit of defending the Champions League title.

BarcelonaWomen's football
Chelsea FC v Aston Villa FC - Barclays Women's Super League 2026/27

Bompastor issues UWCL warning for Chelsea

Chelsea head coach Sonia Bompastor has cautioned her squad against underestimating Austria Vienna ahead of Wednesday's European opener. With the Austrian champions arriving in London as fearless debutants playing without pressure, the French manager insisted that the Blues must execute their tactical plan flawlessly to secure vital points at home.

S. BompastorChelsea FC Women
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Women's Champions League, fixtures & results

Tuesday 22 September
Servette badge
Servette
SER
0
OL Lyonnes badge
OL Lyonnes
OLL
8
FT
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
5
Paris FC badge
Paris FC
PAR
2
FT
Chelsea FC Women badge
Chelsea FC Women
CHE
1
Austria Wien W badge
Austria Wien W
WIE
0
FT
Tuesday 29 September
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
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Paramount+
ESPN
ESPN Deportes
BK Haecken FF badge
BK Haecken FF
BKH
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
Fubo

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Paramount+
ESPN
ESPN+
ESPN Select
Paris FC badge
Paris FC
PAR
Arsenal Women badge
Arsenal Women
ARS
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1OL Lyonnes crestOL Lyonnes11008083
W
2Barcelona crestBarcelona11005233
W
3SL Benfica crestSL Benfica11002113
W
4Arsenal Women crestArsenal Women11001013
W
5Chelsea FC Women crestChelsea FC Women11001013
W
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Apostas em destaque

Palpite Noruega x Portugal - Liga das Nações - 27/09/2026
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