Colts vs Chiefs Predictions, Picks & Odds for NFL SNF

The Chiefs come into this game full of confidence after blowing out the Broncos on Monday night. Patrick Mahomes picked up right where he left off before his injury last season and will be looking to have another big game this Sunday. Indianapolis, meanwhile, will want to bounce back after their big loss to the Ravens in Week 1.

Colts vs Chiefs Predictions, Picks & Odds - 8:20pm ET - 9/20/2026

Chiefs -6.5 @ -110 with BetMGM

Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown @ +170 with BetMGM

Kenneth Walker III OVER 79.5 Rushing Yards @ -115 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Chiefs -6.5 @ -110

It would be easy to overreact to Week 1 and predict the Chiefs to blow out Indianapolis here based on one game. With this being said, the Colts really, really underwhelmed in their 41-23 loss to the Ravens.

Daniel Jones looked like a shell of himself and completed just 61% of his passes. The former Giants quarterback threw just one touchdown and also one interception. This has become a recent trend for the 29-year-old, who has lost each of his last four starts for the Colts.

Defensively, the Colts weren’t much better than their QB. Indianapolis had just two sacks. Other than that, they didn’t make a single tackle in the backfield against the Ravens. This allowed Lamar Jackson to tear apart the Colts defence. The two-time MVP threw for 324 yards and rushed for another 40.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor called the defeat “an eye-opener,” but it could be a sign of trouble for his team. If Indy plays like they did against the Ravens, the Chiefs should have no problem covering the 6.5-point spread.

Colts vs Chiefs Pick 1: Chiefs -6.5 @ -110 with BetMGM

Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown @ +170

Patrick Mahomes quieted the doubters on Monday night with a strong performance against the Broncos after missing most of last season with a torn ACL and LCL. The legendary QB threw two touchdowns and rushed in another to beat the AFC Champions 31-10.

Travis Kelce didn’t score against Denver, but he was by far KC’s most productive receiver. He had the most receiving yards in the game (71), the joint-most receptions (three), and was targeted the most times by Mahomes (five). This all makes sense, given how long Mahomes was out.

He’s still recovering from injury, so it’s understandable that Mahomes will turn to his most reliable receiver and longest-serving teammate. If this trend holds, which it should, Kelce is primed to have a good game against the Colts and is good money to score.

Colts vs Chiefs Pick 2: Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown @ +170 with BetMGM

Kenneth Walker III OVER 79.5 Rushing Yards @ -115

Kenneth Walker III has hit the ground running after joining Kansas City from Seattle as a free agent this summer. The Super Bowl LX MVP rushed for 173 yards against the Broncos, including a 60-yard run to blow the game open in the third quarter.You can’t expect him to do that every week, but rushing for 80 yards should be possible against this Colts defense.

The Ravens’ Derrick Henry rushed for 144 yards against Indianapolis, averaging six yards a carry. As mentioned earlier, the Colts couldn’t break through Baltimore’s offensive line all game and failed to register a single tackle for a loss.

The Chiefs O-line held up better than expected in Week 1, with Kahlil Benson coming in for Josh Simmons and Trey Smith dominating like usual. If the Colts couldn’t handle Henry and Baltimore, it’s hard to see them stopping Walker III and Kansas City.

Colts vs Chiefs Pick 3: Kenneth Walker III OVER 79.5 Rushing Yards @ -115 with BetMGM

Colts vs Chiefs at US Prediction Markets

US based sports traders can take positions on this week's marquee Sunday Night Football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs on all of the best prediction market apps.

The Chiefs are overwhelming favorites to get the primetime win, priced at 73¢ on Kalshi and 74¢ Polymarket. The Colts are at 27¢ across all major exchanges, with no userbase confident that Indianapolis can pull off the upset. Meanwhile, the points under is slightly favored around 51¢, with the over priced at 49¢.

All prices correct at time of publication and subject to change.

Get a $25 trading bonus with our Kalshi promo code

Collect a $50 trading bonus with Polymarket for today's game

Looking for a specialist sports prediction market site? Try out Novig or ProphetX

Colts vs Chiefs Start Time

Kansas City will host another marquee NFL game when Indianapolis comes to Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday night (9/20). Canadians can watch this AFC matchup on TSN (CTV for French) or stream it via DAZN Canada.

Colts vs Chiefs Game Details