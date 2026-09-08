Ballon d'Or 2026 Coach of the Year nominees: Spanish supremacy as Luis Enrique, Mikel Arteta and Luis de la Fuente lead Johan Cruyff Trophy shortlist

Luis Enrique finds himself back in the spotlight after another sensational year in the French capital. The Paris Saint-Germain boss, who took home the award in 2025, is now aiming to defend his crown after leading the Parisians to a second consecutive Champions League title.

The Johan Cruyff Trophy, first awarded in 2024 to Carlo Ancelotti, recognises managers whose superior tactics and innovation produce the most significant success on the pitch. Enrique’s tactical flexibility and ability to manage a star-studded squad through the rigours of European knockout football have once again placed him at the front of the pack.







