adidas drop the official 2026-27 Champions League match balls

To kick off a new season of football, adidas has unveiled the official match balls for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Women’s Champions League. Introducing two distinctive designs that celebrate the dedication, ambition and collective effort behind success at the highest level of European club football.

Inspired by the belief that champions are made when no one is watching, the UEFA Champions League official match ball celebrates the unseen work that defines success. Drawing inspiration from the image of players training through cold, misty mornings, the design transforms drifting fog across a football pitch into a visual expression of dedication, ambition and achievement.

Set against the white base colour, a metallic finish brings depth and dimension to the ball, while the mist flows through the competition’s iconic UEFA Champions League stars, catching and refracting light to illuminate each star with vibrant bursts of colour.

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The adidas logo and the UEFA Champions League logo appear in bold pink, adding a further vibrant accent to the design. The result is a dynamic visual expression of the journey from unseen preparation to the brightest stage in European club football, intrinsically connected to the wider UEFA Champions League identity.

Celebrating the unstoppable rise of the women’s game, the UEFA Women’s Champions League official match ball brings the “Ring of Light” to life through the competition's distinctive ring of eleven stars – one for every player on the pitch – creating a powerful symbol of unity, teamwork and collective ambition.

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The design radiates speed, vibrancy and the energy of a new era, with a dynamic graphic treatment giving the impression of the star ring moving across the ball’s surface. Vibrant purple tones combined with gold and orange accents come together against a clean white base, while metallic silver detailing adds depth.

The adidas logo and the UEFA Women’s Champions League logo are rendered in black, creating a bold contrast against the ball’s vibrant colour palette. Subtle details incorporated into the graphics pay homage to the competition’s iconic anthem, connecting the design back to this rich heritage.

Shop: adidas x Champions League 2026-27 match balls

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The adidas Champions League 2026-27 match balls are available to buy now from adidas and selected retailers.







