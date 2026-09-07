Toluca become first Liga MX to win expanded Leagues Cup

Alexis Vega and Helinho scored either side of halftime as Toluca eased past Monterrey 2-0 in an energetic Leagues Cup final in Houston. The triumph extends Antonio Mohamed’s dominant run, with Toluca winning six trophies in 15 months, and makes the club the first Liga MX side to lift the trophy since the competition adopted its expanded format in 2023.