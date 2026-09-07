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Leagues Cup

Leagues Cup Overview

Toluca FC v Monterrey - Leagues Cup Final

Toluca become first Liga MX to win expanded Leagues Cup

Alexis Vega and Helinho scored either side of halftime as Toluca eased past Monterrey 2-0 in an energetic Leagues Cup final in Houston. The triumph extends Antonio Mohamed’s dominant run, with Toluca winning six trophies in 15 months, and makes the club the first Liga MX side to lift the trophy since the competition adopted its expanded format in 2023.

Toluca vs MonterreyToluca
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Leagues Cup, fixtures & results

Tuesday 1 September
Toluca badge
Toluca
TOL
2
Leon badge
Leon
LEO
0
FT
CF America badge
CF America
CFA
2
Monterrey badge
Monterrey
MON
2
FT
pen 4 - 5
Saturday 5 September
Leon badge
Leon
LEO
1
CF America badge
CF America
CFA
0
FT
Toluca badge
Toluca
TOL
2
Monterrey badge
Monterrey
MON
0
FT
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Chicago Fire FC crestChicago Fire FC33007259
W
W
W
2Leon crestLeon33006339
W
W
W
3Austin FC crestAustin FC32106158
W
W
W
4Columbus Crew crestColumbus Crew32106338
W
W
W
5Real Salt Lake crestReal Salt Lake32108177
W
W
L
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Betting spotlight

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Frequently asked questions

Columbus Crew, Cruz Azul, Leon, and Inter Miami are the most successful sides in the Leagues Cup, having won one title each.

As of 2024, there are 45 teams in the Leagues Cup, from both the MLS and the Liga MX. They are divided into 15 groups of three teams each. The inaugural edition in 2019, in contrast, featured just 16 teams.

Andre Blake, Jack Elliott, Jacob Glesnes, Kai Wagner, and Mikael Uhre – all of them players of Philadelphia Union – share the record for most appearances in Leagues Cup, making 14 appearances each.

Gabonese forward Denis Bouanga is the all-time topscorer in Leagues Cup history, scoring 12 goals in 10 games for Los Angeles FC. Lionel Messi is close in second place with 10 goals.

Tijuana goalkeeper Jesus Corona is the oldest player to ever feature in a Leagues Cup game. Corona was 43 years and 191 days old when he played against Vancouver Whitecaps in August 2024.

Axel Kei is the youngest player to feature in Leagues Cup. Kei was just 14 years and 267 days when he achieved the feat during Real Salt Lake City's 2-1 loss against Atlas Guadalajara in 2022.

Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Andre-Pierre Gignac, and Hector Herrera are among the most famous players to have featured in the Leagues Cup.

Caleb Porter, Tata Martino, Phil Neville, Martin Demichelis, and Fernando Gago are among the most famous managers in Leagues Cup history.