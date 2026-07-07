Where to watch and live stream Leagues Cup soccer

What streaming services shows Leagues Cup soccer?
If you are looking to stream the Leagues Cup in the USA, your options are very clear-cut. Thanks to a sweeping broadcasting deal, you can catch every single matchup between MLS and Liga MX on one primary platform, with a few cable-replacement alternatives for select games.
Apple TV is the exclusive, global home for the Leagues Cup. Through their massive streaming partnership, Apple holds the rights to broadcast the entire tournament from the group stages all the way to the final. It includes every single Leagues Cup match, complete with English and Spanish commentary feeds.
READ MORE: MLS TV Schedule
Upcoming Leagues Cup TV Schedule
Live TV Streaming Services
While Apple TV has every game, a select number of matches are also broadcast on linear television. FOX Sports (FOX, FS1, FS2) handles the English TV broadcasts, while TelevisaUnivision (Univision, TUDN) handles the Spanish broadcasts.
If you want to watch these specific, nationally televised games without an Apple TV subscription, you can use any live TV streaming platform that carries those networks.
DirecTV Stream
Leagues Cup Channels: The base package includes your local FOX affiliate, FS1, and Univision.
The Perks: DirecTV Stream shines in its user experience. It offers a very traditional channel guide, an unlimited cloud DVR, and allows for unlimited simultaneous streams on your home Wi-Fi network. If someone in the house wants to watch the Leagues Cup on the living room TV while two other people stream movies on their iPads, this service handles it seamlessly without booting anyone off.
The Catch: It is the most expensive of the three. Also, to get TUDN for the dedicated Spanish sports broadcasts, you typically have to upgrade to their more expensive "Choice" or "Ultimate" tiers, or pay for a separate Deportes add-on.
Sling TV
Leagues Cup Channels: FS1 is included nationwide, along with local FOX in select markets.
The Perks: It is half the price of Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Like Fubo, Sling Blue currently includes app access to FOX One, making it a highly cost-effective way to get the English broadcasts of the tournament.
The Catch: You get what you pay for when it comes to local availability. Local FOX affiliates are only available in designated markets (usually major metropolitan areas). You have to verify your zip code on Sling's website before buying to ensure you actually get your local station. Furthermore, the base package does not include TUDN, so your Spanish-language coverage will be highly limited compared to Fubo.
Fubo
Leagues Cup Channels: It carries the full suite for both English and Spanish broadcasts: local FOX, FS1, FS2, Univision, and TUDN.
The Perks: Fubo was built for sports. Not only do you get all the linear TV channels carrying the tournament, but newer updates also give Fubo subscribers free access to the FOX One app, creating a very streamlined hub for all the FOX-hosted matches.
The Catch: It is expensive, and despite the high price tag, it still does not carry Turner networks (TNT/TBS). While you don't need TNT for the Leagues Cup, it is a frustrating omission if you also watch the NBA Playoffs or certain US Soccer matches.
DirecTV Stream
Leagues Cup Channels: The base package includes your local FOX affiliate, FS1, and Univision.
The Perks: DirecTV Stream shines in its user experience. It offers a very traditional channel guide, an unlimited cloud DVR, and allows for unlimited simultaneous streams on your home Wi-Fi network. If someone in the house wants to watch the Leagues Cup on the living room TV while two other people stream movies on their iPads, this service handles it seamlessly without booting anyone off.
The Catch: It is the most expensive of the three. Also, to get TUDN for the dedicated Spanish sports broadcasts, you typically have to upgrade to their more expensive "Choice" or "Ultimate" tiers, or pay for a separate Deportes add-on.
Sling TV
Leagues Cup Channels: FS1 is included nationwide, along with local FOX in select markets.
The Perks: It is half the price of Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Like Fubo, Sling Blue currently includes app access to FOX One, making it a highly cost-effective way to get the English broadcasts of the tournament.
The Catch: You get what you pay for when it comes to local availability. Local FOX affiliates are only available in designated markets (usually major metropolitan areas). You have to verify your zip code on Sling's website before buying to ensure you actually get your local station. Furthermore, the base package does not include TUDN, so your Spanish-language coverage will be highly limited compared to Fubo.
Fubo
Leagues Cup Channels: It carries the full suite for both English and Spanish broadcasts: local FOX, FS1, FS2, Univision, and TUDN.
The Perks: Fubo was built for sports. Not only do you get all the linear TV channels carrying the tournament, but newer updates also give Fubo subscribers free access to the FOX One app, creating a very streamlined hub for all the FOX-hosted matches.
The Catch: It is expensive, and despite the high price tag, it still does not carry Turner networks (TNT/TBS). While you don't need TNT for the Leagues Cup, it is a frustrating omission if you also watch the NBA Playoffs or certain US Soccer matches.
DirecTV Stream
Leagues Cup Channels: The base package includes your local FOX affiliate, FS1, and Univision.
The Perks: DirecTV Stream shines in its user experience. It offers a very traditional channel guide, an unlimited cloud DVR, and allows for unlimited simultaneous streams on your home Wi-Fi network. If someone in the house wants to watch the Leagues Cup on the living room TV while two other people stream movies on their iPads, this service handles it seamlessly without booting anyone off.
The Catch: It is the most expensive of the three. Also, to get TUDN for the dedicated Spanish sports broadcasts, you typically have to upgrade to their more expensive "Choice" or "Ultimate" tiers, or pay for a separate Deportes add-on.