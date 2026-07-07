Where to watch and live stream Leagues Cup soccer

What streaming services shows Leagues Cup soccer?

If you are looking to stream the Leagues Cup in the USA, your options are very clear-cut. Thanks to a sweeping broadcasting deal, you can catch every single matchup between MLS and Liga MX on one primary platform, with a few cable-replacement alternatives for select games.

Apple TV is the exclusive, global home for the Leagues Cup. Through their massive streaming partnership, Apple holds the rights to broadcast the entire tournament from the group stages all the way to the final. It includes every single Leagues Cup match, complete with English and Spanish commentary feeds.

READ MORE: MLS TV Schedule

Upcoming Leagues Cup TV Schedule

Live TV Streaming Services

While Apple TV has every game, a select number of matches are also broadcast on linear television. FOX Sports (FOX, FS1, FS2) handles the English TV broadcasts, while TelevisaUnivision (Univision, TUDN) handles the Spanish broadcasts.

If you want to watch these specific, nationally televised games without an Apple TV subscription, you can use any live TV streaming platform that carries those networks.