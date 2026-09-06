Leagues Cup - Bronze 6 Sept 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Leon and CF America will kick off at Sep 6, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Leon vs CF America is available to stream live in the United States on Apple TV, which holds exclusive broadcast rights to every Leagues Cup fixture. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Leon and CF America meet in the Leagues Cup, with two of Liga MX's most recognisable clubs facing off in what promises to be a sharp contest between sides carrying contrasting momentum into the fixture.

Ignacio Ambriz's Leon arrive having suffered a 2-0 defeat to Toluca in their most recent Leagues Cup outing, a result that followed a run of three consecutive wins across all competitions. The Panzas Verdes had been one of the more compelling sides in the tournament's early stages, and they will be determined to respond.

CF America come into this match with four wins from their last five fixtures across all competitions. Guillermo Almada's side beat Puebla 2-0 in Liga MX on August 30 and followed that up with a 2-0 Leagues Cup win over Columbus Crew, confirming their status as one of the stronger Mexican clubs in this summer's competition.

Leon sit second in the Leagues Cup standings, meaning there is genuine pressure on Ambriz's squad to recover after the Toluca setback. America, placed sixth in the table, are well positioned to press for progression.

The two clubs have met regularly in Liga MX in recent seasons, producing competitive fixtures at both ends. Their most recent encounter in April 2026 ended 2-3 in America's favour, adding extra edge to this Leagues Cup meeting.

America's form across all formats has been consistent and controlled. Almada has built a side that scores goals, defends with discipline, and carries a clear tactical identity into each match.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Leon vs CF America live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Leon vs CF America with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Leon head coach Ignacio Ambriz has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

CF America head coach Guillermo Almada is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No players are listed as unavailable for the away side, and no projected XI has been released. Check back for the latest information as the match approaches.

Form

Leon have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Leagues Cup defeat to Toluca on September 3, which ended a run that included a 3-0 Leagues Cup win over Real Salt Lake and a 2-0 Liga MX victory at Monterrey. Earlier in the sequence, Ambriz's side drew 1-1 with Atlante and beat Necaxa 2-1 away from home. Leon have scored seven goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.

CF America have won four and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 Leagues Cup defeat to Monterrey on September 3, which followed a 2-0 Liga MX win over Puebla on August 30 and a 2-0 Leagues Cup victory over Columbus Crew on August 27. America also beat FC Juarez 1-2 away in Liga MX and defeated Atletico de San Luis 3-0 in league play. Almada's side have scored nine goals across those five matches and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Liga MX on April 22, 2026, when CF America won 2-3 away at Leon. Before that, America hosted Leon in November 2025 and won 2-0, while a February 2025 fixture at the same ground ended 1-1. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, CF America hold the stronger record, winning three times against one draw and one defeat, with both clubs combining for ten goals across those encounters.

Standings

In the current Leagues Cup standings, Leon sit second while CF America are placed sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leon vs CF America today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: