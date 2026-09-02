Leagues Cup - Semi Finals 2 Sept 2026 - 21:00

Today's game between Toluca and Leon will kick-off at Sep 2, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Toluca vs Leon is available to stream live in the United States on Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to every Leagues Cup fixture. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Toluca and Leon meet in the Leagues Cup, with two of Liga MX's more consistent sides this summer set to go head-to-head in what shapes up as a genuine contest between teams travelling in very different directions.

Antonio Mohamed's Toluca arrive on the back of a dominant 4-0 Liga MX win over FC Juarez on August 31, their fourth win from five matches across all competitions. Los Diablos Rojos have been scoring freely and defending with purpose, and their Leagues Cup campaign has added further evidence of a squad in strong collective form.

Leon come into this fixture with serious momentum of their own. Ignacio Ambriz's side drew 1-1 with Atlante in Liga MX on August 29, ending a run of four consecutive wins that included a 3-0 Leagues Cup victory over Real Salt Lake and a 2-0 league win at Monterrey. The Panzas Verdes sit second in the Leagues Cup standings and have been one of the more compelling sides in the tournament.

Toluca's form in the Leagues Cup has been steady. They beat Austin FC 2-0 in their most recent group fixture and have shown the ability to control matches when they need to. Mohamed has built a side that is difficult to break down and capable of punishing opponents on the counter.

Leon's run to this stage has been built on goals and consistency across formats. Their 2-3 Leagues Cup win over Inter Miami earlier in the tournament drew attention and underlined Ambriz's side as a genuine threat going deep into the competition.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is well-established from Liga MX, with both sides having met regularly in recent seasons. This Leagues Cup meeting adds a continental dimension to a rivalry that needs no extra context.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Toluca vs Leon, including the TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Toluca vs Leon with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Antonio Mohamed has not confirmed a probable lineup for Toluca ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Los Diablos Rojos, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Ignacio Ambriz is similarly without confirmed team news for Leon. No players are listed as unavailable for the visitors, and no projected XI has been released at this stage. Check back for the latest information as the match approaches.

Form

Toluca head into this match with four wins and one draw from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 4-0 Liga MX victory over FC Juarez on August 31, which followed a 2-0 Leagues Cup win over Austin FC on August 27. Earlier in the run, Mohamed's side beat Queretaro 1-2 away in Liga MX, drew 0-0 with Atlante, and defeated FC Dallas 3-1 in the Leagues Cup. Toluca have scored ten goals across those five matches and kept two clean sheets.

Leon arrive with four wins and one draw from their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-1 Liga MX draw with Atlante on August 29, which ended a four-match winning run. Before that, Ambriz's side beat Real Salt Lake 3-0 in the Leagues Cup, won 2-0 at Monterrey in Liga MX, defeated Necaxa 2-1 away from home, and beat Inter Miami 2-3 in the Leagues Cup. Leon have scored nine goals and conceded four across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place in Liga MX on April 26, 2026, with Toluca winning 4-1 at home. Before that, Leon hosted Toluca in October 2025 and lost 2-4, while a February 2025 fixture at the same ground ended 3-3. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Toluca hold the stronger record, winning three times against one draw and one result that went Leon's way, with both clubs combining for 21 goals across those five encounters.

Standings

In the current Leagues Cup standings, Leon sit second while Toluca are placed tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Toluca vs Leon today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: