Leagues Cup - Final 6 Sept 2026 - 21:15

Today's game between Toluca and Monterrey will kick off at Sep 6, 2026, 9:15 PM.

Toluca vs Monterrey is available to stream live in the United States on Apple TV, which holds exclusive broadcast rights to every Leagues Cup fixture. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Toluca and Monterrey meet in the Leagues Cup, with Antonio Mohamed's side carrying the form of a team that has barely put a foot wrong all summer.

Los Diablos Rojos arrive having won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent Leagues Cup outing was a 2-0 defeat of Leon on September 3, a result that added further weight to their credentials as one of the more complete sides in this tournament.

Mohamed has built a squad that defends with discipline and punishes opponents quickly in transition. Three clean sheets in their last five matches tell a story of a team that is difficult to break down, and their 4-0 dismantling of FC Juarez in Liga MX on August 31 underlined just how clinical they can be.

Monterrey arrive in a more uncertain position. Matias Almeyda's Rayados sit 13th in the Leagues Cup table and come off a 1-3 Liga MX defeat to Atletico de San Luis on August 31, a result that will have tested confidence ahead of this fixture.

Almeyda's side did show what they are capable of earlier in the tournament, beating Chicago Fire FC 2-1 on August 26 to close out their group stage with purpose. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with CF America in the Leagues Cup on September 3, a point that at least demonstrated resilience.

The gap in current form between these two clubs is clear, with Toluca holding the stronger record in both results and league standing. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Leagues Cup fixture live.

How to watch Toluca vs Monterrey with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Antonio Mohamed has named a projected XI for Toluca, with Hugo Gonzalez in goal behind a back four of Jesus Gallardo, Federico Pereira, Brian Garcia, and Everardo Lopez. Helinho, Franco Romero, and Nicolas Castro are expected to operate in midfield, with Alexis Vega, Jesus Angulo, and Federico Vinas leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Los Diablos Rojos.

Matias Almeyda's projected lineup for Monterrey features Esteban Andrada in goal, with Victor Guzman, Gerardo Arteaga, Carlos Salcedo, and Ricardo Chavez forming the defensive line. Jesus Corona, Oliver Torres, and Orbelin Pineda are set to start in midfield, with Diego Rossi, Lucas Ocampos, and Hugo Cuypers expected to lead the attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the away side at this stage.

Form

Toluca head into this match with four wins and one draw from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Leagues Cup victory over Leon on September 3, which followed a 4-0 Liga MX win over FC Juarez on August 31. Mohamed's side have also beaten Austin FC 2-0 in the Leagues Cup and Queretaro 1-2 away in Liga MX during this run, with their only dropped points coming in a 0-0 draw with Atlante. Toluca have kept three clean sheets across those five matches, conceding just one goal in total.

Monterrey have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 2-2 Leagues Cup draw with CF America on September 3, which followed a 1-3 Liga MX defeat to Atletico de San Luis on August 31. Almeyda's side did beat Chicago Fire FC 2-1 in the Leagues Cup on August 26, though they also suffered a 2-0 defeat to Leon in Liga MX earlier in the run. Monterrey have scored 13 goals across those five matches but conceded nine, a record that reflects both attacking output and defensive vulnerability.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on January 11, 2026, when Toluca won 1-0 away at Monterrey in Liga MX. Before that, Toluca hosted Monterrey in December 2025 and won 3-2, while Monterrey had taken a 1-0 home victory in a fixture earlier that same month. Across the last five recorded head-to-head meetings, Toluca hold the stronger record, winning four times to Monterrey's one, with the two sides combining for 15 goals across those encounters.

Standings

In the current Leagues Cup table, Toluca sit tenth while Monterrey are placed 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Toluca vs Monterrey today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: