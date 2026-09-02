Leagues Cup - Semi Finals 2 Sept 2026 - 23:30

Today's game between CF America and Monterrey will kick-off at Sep 2, 2026, 11:30 PM.

CF America vs Monterrey is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below. Apple TV holds the broadcast rights to every Leagues Cup fixture and is the place to watch this match.

CF America and Monterrey meet in the Leagues Cup, with Guillermo Almada's side carrying the form of the competition's standout Mexican club into what shapes up as a compelling cross-city rivalry fixture.

America have been the most consistent side in this summer's tournament. Almada's squad have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, sitting sixth in the Leagues Cup standings and continuing to build on a Liga MX Apertura campaign that has them operating at a high level.

Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Liga MX win over Puebla on August 30, a result that extended a productive domestic run. Before that, America beat Columbus Crew 2-0 in the Leagues Cup on August 27, confirming their knockout credentials in this competition.

Monterrey arrive in a more difficult position. Matias Almeyda's Rayados sit 13th in the Leagues Cup table and come off a 1-3 Liga MX defeat to Atletico de San Luis on August 31, a result that will have dented confidence ahead of this fixture.

Almeyda's side did show their quality earlier in the tournament, beating Chicago Fire FC 2-1 on August 26 to close out their group stage with purpose. That win demonstrated Monterrey can compete at this level, but their recent Liga MX form tells a more inconsistent story.

The gap in current form between these two clubs is clear, with America holding the edge in both results and league standing. Monterrey will need to find a response if they are to progress.

For everything you need to know about how to watch CF America vs Monterrey live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch CF America vs Monterrey with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

CF America head coach Guillermo Almada has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently listed for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Monterrey head coach Matias Almeyda is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been listed for the away side. Further squad information for both sides will be added here as it becomes available.

Form

CF America have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Liga MX win over Puebla on August 30, which followed a 2-0 Leagues Cup victory over Columbus Crew on August 27. America also beat FC Juarez 1-2 away in Liga MX and defeated Atletico de San Luis 3-0 in league play. Their only defeat in this run was a 1-1 loss to Austin FC in the Leagues Cup. America have scored nine goals across those five matches and conceded three.

Monterrey have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-3 Liga MX defeat to Atletico de San Luis on August 31, which followed a 2-1 Leagues Cup win over Chicago Fire FC on August 26. Before that, Almeyda's side lost 2-0 to Leon in Liga MX, beat FC Juarez 6-1 in league play, and defeated Nashville SC 2-1 in the Leagues Cup. Monterrey have scored 12 goals across those five matches and conceded seven.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on February 8, 2026, when CF America hosted Monterrey in Liga MX and won 1-0. Before that, America beat Monterrey 2-1 at home in Liga MX on November 29, 2025, while Monterrey won 2-0 at home on November 27, 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, CF America hold the stronger overall record, winning three times to Monterrey's two, with one draw across those encounters.

Standings

In the current Leagues Cup table, CF America sit sixth while Monterrey are placed 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CF America vs Monterrey today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: