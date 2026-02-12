Goal.com
  1. Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid Predictions
    Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid Predictions: Visitors to edge first leg

  2. Bodo Glimt vs Inter Milan Predictions
    Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan Predictions: Conditions to dictate outcome

  3. Wolves vs Arsenal predictions
    Wolves vs Arsenal Predictions: Gunners hunt down three points

  4. Predictions Qarabag vs Newcastle
    Qarabag FK vs Newcastle United Predictions: Hosts spring a surprise

  5. Monaco vs PSG Predictions
    Monaco vs PSG Predictions: Flying Parisiens dominate Les Monégasques

  6. Benfica vs Real Madrid predictions
    Benfica vs Real Madrid Predictions: Los Blancos to struggle in Lisbon

  7. Girona vs Barcelona predictions
    Girona vs Barcelona Predictions: Visitors to seal win after the break

  8. Arsenal vs Wigan Predictions
    Arsenal vs Wigan Predictions: Gulf in class expected to show

  1. SSC Napoli vs Roma

    Napoli vs Roma Predictions: Derby del Sole delivers a draw

  2. Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad

    Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Predictions: Hosts to win to nil

  3. Liverpool vs Brighton

    Liverpool vs Brighton Predictions: Three cup tips as the Reds progress

  4. Inter vs Juventus

    Inter Milan vs Juventus Predictions: The leaders seek revenge

  5. Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain

    Rennes vs PSG Predictions: Denting the hosts’ European hopes

  6. Brentford vs Arsenal

    Brentford vs Arsenal Predictions: Bees to sting Arteta’s men

  7. Manchester City vs Salford City

    Manchester City vs Salford City Predictions: Easy passage to Round 5

  8. Sunderland vs Liverpool

    Sunderland vs Liverpool Predictions: Unbeaten home record at stake

  1. Manchester City vs Fulham

    Manchester City vs Fulham Predictions: City extend historic H2H run

  2. Everton vs Bournemouth

    Everton vs Bournemouth Predictions: Cherrie’s early lead streak

  3. Premier League

    Premier League Predictions - Matchday 26

  4. West Ham vs Manchester United

    West Ham vs Manchester United Predictions: In-form Red Devils march on

  5. Tottenham vs Newcastle United

    Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Predictions: Winless runs go on

  6. Super Bowl 2026 Predictions - Seahawks vs Patriots Picks & Odds

  7. Valencia vs Real Madrid

    Valencia vs Real Madrid Predictions: Los Blancos to drop points

  8. Juventus vs Lazio

    Juventus vs Lazio Predictions: Bianconeri fortress holds firm

  9. Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille

    PSG vs Marseille Predictions: Maintaining unbeaten record

  10. Sassuolo vs Inter

    Sassuolo vs Inter Milan Predictions: Inter’s dominance on the road

  11. Liverpool vs Manchester City

    Liverpool vs Manchester City Predictions: Giants to share the spoils

  12. Brighton vs Crystal Palace

    Brighton vs Crystal Palace Predictions: Cagey stalemate expected

  13. Barcelona vs Mallorca

    Barcelona vs Mallorca Predictions: Yamal to inspire a solid home win

  14. Arsenal vs Sunderland

    Arsenal vs Sunderland Predictions: Pressure mounts on the rivals

