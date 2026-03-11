Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal Predictions: Arsenal to edge first leg

Our betting expert expects Arsenal to overcome Bayer Leverkusen’s home advantage, extending their eight-match winning run in the Champions League.

Both teams to score - Yes @ -106 with bet365

Over 2.5 total goals @ -110 with bet365

Gabriel Martinelli to score or assist anytime @ -137 with bet365

Both teams to find the net at the BayArena

Leverkusen moved through the league phase with three wins, three draws, and two defeats, netting 13 goals and letting in 14. Even so, they are currently on a three-match unbeaten streak in the Champions League and have kept clean sheets in each of those fixtures.

Yet that defensive resilience is about to face its toughest challenge yet. While only one of Leverkusen’s previous seven Champions League matches saw both sides score, stopping a confident Arsenal side is a much harder task. The Gunners have seen both teams score in eight of their last 11 competitive away matches.

The history between these clubs provides extra context. Both teams scored during their two encounters in the 2001/02 Champions League second group stage—the same year Leverkusen made it to the final before losing to Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid. The opening game finished 1-1 in Germany, while the Gunners later won 4-1 at Highbury.

This first-leg meeting is expected to even out. It will likely be a cagey start before either team takes charge after the break. Backing both sides to score in a close match seems like the most sensible choice.

Who will take the advantage in the first leg?

Leverkusen’s two-match scoreless streak ended in late January with a 1-1 draw against Mainz. They followed that with a 1-0 victory over Hamburg, then a 3-3 draw with Freiburg.

Despite the absence of their marksman Patrik Schick, they haven’t stopped scoring. However, his presence will certainly be missed, especially since his brace in the first leg against Olympiakos was what sent Leverkusen into the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Arsenal arrive in the middle of a historic period after winning all eight of their Champions League matches. They are now just two victories away from matching Manchester City’s record 10-match winning streak.

Aside from their opening two UCL matches, the Gunners have netted at least three goals in each of their last six continental matches. Additionally, 10 of Arsenal’s previous 13 games have seen more than two goals scored.

Leverkusen’s home fixtures have also been high-scoring, with three of their five Champions League games at the BayArena finishing with over 2.5 goals. Interestingly, the highest-scoring game in the competition this season took place at this stadium, when PSG beat Lyon 7-2 in October.

An open contest is expected with opportunities for either team.

Martinelli to make a major impact

Gabriel Martinelli has become indispensable for Mikel Arteta’s forward line. The Brazilian winger has found the net in six of his seven Champions League appearances, including an assist during Arsenal’s 2-0 win against Athletic Bilbao.

His impressive form is also visible in domestic competitions. Most recently, he provided an assist for Noni Madueke’s fantastic opener in Arsenal’s 2-1 FA Cup triumph over Mansfield Town. Both of his latest goal involvements have happened in cup football.

Martinelli is currently the joint-sixth-highest scorer in the Champions League with six goals, sitting level with Jens Hauge of Bodo/Glimt. Another strike would draw him level with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

The Brazilian star has the quality to cause problems for Leverkusen's defence, which has conceded five goals in as many games. Backing Martinelli to make a difference at the BayArena represents a value bet with the potential for great returns.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Arsenal

Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Arsenal Goalscorers prediction: Bayer Leverkusen: Alejandro Grimaldo; Arsenal: Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli

Bayer Leverkusen return to Champions League football following an exciting 3-3 draw against SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga. Their journey to this stage included a 2-0 away victory against Olympiakos in Athens, followed by a goalless draw at the BayArena in the return fixture.

Aside from Bayern Munich, Kasper Hjulmand’s side are the only other German team left in the competition. They are preparing to face league-phase leaders Arsenal, who head into the knockout rounds on the back of eight consecutive wins in Europe.

The Gunners reached the semi-finals last season for the first time since 2008/09, where they were eventually knocked out by champions Paris Saint-Germain. Following a flawless league phase, they are now aiming for a third consecutive appearance in the quarter-finals.

Arsenal recently secured a 2-1 win over Mansfield Town in the FA Cup. Moreover, they have suffered only two defeats in their last 25 competitive games, both of which came in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s players travel to Germany with high levels of confidence, aware that they will have the advantage of playing the second leg at home.

Probable lineups for Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal

Bayer Leverkusen expected lineup: Blaswich, Quansah, Andrich, Tapsoba, Grimaldo, Garcia, Fernandez, Poku, Terrier, Maza, Kofane

Arsenal expected lineup: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, Calafiori, Salmon, Madueke, Norgaard, Havertz, Martinelli, Dowman, Trossard, Jesus