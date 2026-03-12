Vasco vs Palmeiras Predictions - Brasileirao March 12th

Check out our Vasco vs Palmeiras predictions for the clash in Rio de Janeiro this Thursday (03/12) at 6:30 PM ET in the Brasileirao.

Vasco vs Palmeiras Predictions

Vitor Roque to Score Anytime @ +155

Over 9.5 Corners @ -130

Both Teams to Score (NO) @+150

Vitor Roque could be the difference-maker at Sao Januario

Palmeiras enters the match with an attack firing on all cylinders, and Vitor Roque has been a focal point of that offensive unit. With elite movement and a constant presence inside the box, the forward consistently shows up in clutch moments to capitalize on the team's creative play.

Against a Vasco side still trying to find its defensive footing after a coaching change, Verdão is expected to create several high-quality looks. Given their superior offensive volume and tactical cohesion, the stage is set for Vitor Roque to find space and play the protagonist role upfront.

High pressure likely to lead to frequent corners

Despite their recent struggles, Vasco is expected to start the game on the front foot, fueled by the emotional boost of Renato Gaúcho’s debut in front of the São Januário faithful. This aggressive posture typically results in more wing play and crosses into the box, naturally driving up the corner count.

On the other side, Palmeiras excels at attacking opponents that take too many chances and expose their weaknesses. With explosive players and a permanent camp in the attacking third, Abel Ferreira’s squad is likely to contribute significantly to the number of deflections and blocked shots throughout the 90 minutes.

Verdão likely to control the pace

While there is high anticipation for Renato Gaúcho’s return, the current form of these two clubs is worlds apart. Palmeiras is in a very solid groove, delivering consistent results with a roster that displays immense tactical discipline under Abel Ferreira.

Conversely, Vasco is still searching for stability this season and has looked toothless offensively in the early stages of the Brasileirao. Facing an opponent that manages games effectively and concedes very little space, there is a strong probability that only one side—or neither—will find the back of the net.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Vasco and Palmeiras meet again at São Januário after seven years in a duel that is drawing significant attention in the Brasileirao. This Thursday’s match marks the re-debut of Renato Gaúcho at the helm of Vasco, coming at a time of immense pressure for the Rio-based club. The recent head-to-head history is also telling: Vasco has not beaten Palmeiras since 2015, and in recent years, they have even opted to sell their home-field advantage (moving games to neutral sites) when facing Verdão.

Vasco is desperate to turn the page following Fernando Diniz’s exit. Their 2026 campaign has been inconsistent so far: in 13 matches, the team has managed only three wins, alongside five draws and five losses. In the Brasileirao, the situation is even more dire, as they currently sit at the bottom of the table with one draw and three losses in four rounds.

Palmeiras is enjoying a completely different reality. Abel Ferreira’s men are riding high after clinching the Campeonato Paulista title against Novorizontino and are currently leading the Brasileirao. This season, Verdão has played 16 matches, racking up 12 wins, two draws, and only two losses. Their league form is equally impressive, with three wins and one draw in four games.

Predicted Lineups: Vasco vs Palmeiras

Vasco: Léo Jardim, Paulo Henrique, Saldivia, Robert Renan, Lucas Piton, Thiago Mendes, Barros, Rojas, Nuno Moreira (Marino or David), Brenner (Spinelli), and Andrés Gómez.

Palmeiras: Carlos Miguel, Khellven, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez, Marlon Freitas, Andreas Pereira, Mauricio and Jhon Arias, Flaco López, and Vitor Roque.