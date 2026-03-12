Huracan vs River Predictions - Liga Argentina March 12th

Huracán vs River Predictions

Huracán or Draw (Double Chance) @ -200

Under 2.5 Goals @ -278

Jordy Caicedo to Score Anytime @ +333

Our prediction backs a 1-1 draw between Huracán and River.

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbook, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Huracán vs River Prediction 1: Huracán or Draw @ -200

At home, Globo has proven to be one of the league's most potent offenses, hitting the Over 2.5 mark in three home fixtures, including their recent clinical performance against Belgrano.

Meanwhile, River continues to perform below expectations, averaging Under 1.5 goals per away game. Their away record is shaky, with two losses, one draw, and a narrow 1-0 win against Barracas Central back in the opening week of the Liga Argentina season.

Recent form suggests Huracán will hold their own at the Tomás Adolfo Ducó, making a draw or a home win the most likely outcome.

Huracán vs River Prediction 2: Under 2.5 Goals @ -278

In their most recent outings, both clubs have averaged at least one goal per game with a scoring efficiency above 60%. However, the Millonario has struggled to find their footing away from home, suffering 1-0 defeats against both Vélez Sarsfield and Argentinos Juniors.

On the other hand, Globo has been nearly perfect at home, with their only blemish being a loss to Independiente Rivadavia. Their other results include victories over rivals San Lorenzo and Sarmiento, capped by a 3-1 win over Belgrano.

Even though Huracán is coming off a high-scoring game, River’s defensive posture under new management makes it likely that this clash will be an even match, which will end at Under the 2.5 total.

Huracán vs River Prediction 3: Jordy Caicedo to Score Anytime @ +333

Globo’s front line has been a major talking point for the press and fans alike, racking up eight goals in eight rounds.

Four of those goals have come from Ecuadorian striker Jordy Caicedo. He found the net in the derby win against San Lorenzo, the loss to Independiente Rivadavia, and the draw against Banfield in Lomas de Zamora.

Determined to leverage his international experience, Caicedo is looking to shatter his record from last year with Spain's Sporting Gijón, where he managed just two goals in 36 appearances. Since earning a spot in the starting XI, he has become a central piece of Diego Martínez’s strategy. His current clinical form suggests he is a prime candidate to score against River at the Tomás Adolfo Ducó.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Following the Liga Argentina break last weekend, both sides return to action needing all three points to stay in the hunt for a spot in the next round.

Diego Martínez’s Huracán enters this matchup in high spirits after a convincing 3-1 win over Belgrano in their last home appearance. That match highlighted the chemistry of Oscar Romero, one of the team’s best players, who consistently leads Globo at home.

For River, all eyes will be on Eduardo "Chacho" Coudet as he makes his highly anticipated debut as the Millonario manager in a tough road environment.

Predicted Lineups: Huracán vs River

Huracán: Galíndez, Campo, Pereyra, Carrizo, Ibáñez, Ojeda, Gil, Peralta, Romero, Cortés, Caicedo.

River: Beltrán, Montiel, Quarta, Rivero, Acuña, Vera, Moreno, Subiabre, Driussi, Galván, Freitas.