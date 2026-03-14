Arsenal vs Everton Predictions: Toffees to hold their ground

Our betting expert expects Arsenal to consolidate the top spot in the Premier League. However, it won’t be an easy 90 minutes for the hosts.

Best predictions for Arsenal vs Everton

Second half 1x2 - Arsenal @ -147 with bet365

BTTS - Yes at odds of @ +110 with bet365

Anytime goalscorer - Viktor Gyokeres @ +120 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Gunners struggle early and strike late

Arsenal’s football has been unusually cautious. Whether that’s an attempt to avoid past mistakes or not is unclear. However, they’re far from their clinical, ruthless best and have found it difficult to break down teams in the league.

The Gunners have drawn 40% of their Premier League matches at half-time. Yet, they tend to come alive in the second half. Notably, they have registered the most points from goals scored after the break. Of their 59 league goals, 37 (63%) have come in the second half. Meanwhile, 64% (21) of their goals were also scored after half-time.

That aligns with Everton’s defensive record on the road. The Toffees have conceded 43% of their away goals in the second half, as opposed to 36% in the first period. Overall, 53% of all the goals they’ve shipped in the league came after the break.

Arsenal vs Everton Prediction 1: Second half 1x2 - Arsenal @ -147 with bet365

Title tension overshadows Arsenal’s solidity

The home side are typically solid at the back. They lead the division for the fewest number of goals conceded this term, with 22. At home, they are even more solid, having shipped just nine goals in 14 games. That’s an average of 0.64 goals per match.

However, the hosts are under pressure as they chase their first league title in over two decades. Recent games against Mansfield Town and Leverkusen have shown they can be breached.

Everton will take encouragement from that, despite scoring just 16 goals from 14 league road trips. Moyes’ men have scored at least once in each of their last five away dates. They've also scored twice in each of the last two.

Arsenal have seen both teams score in five of their last six games across all competitions. Meanwhile, three of Everton’s last five outings produced goals for both sides. A similar outcome is likely this weekend.

Arsenal vs Everton Prediction 2: BTTS - Yes @ +110 with bet365

Swede proving lethal in front of goal

Viktor Gyokeres has already notched up 10 goals for Arsenal in his debut Premier League season. While the tally is low, he's on par with some greats of the past in their debut campaigns, including Didier Drogba. Home fans hope he can build on this next season, but he has also been effective in other areas of his game.

Gyokeres does pull defenders with him, opening spaces for Arsenal’s wingers, but he is also a clinical finisher. He has scored four goals across his last 9 appearances for the club and is likely to grab a goal here.

He netted the winner in the reverse fixture at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, converting a penalty past Jordan Pickford with ease. If the Gunners perform as they did against Tottenham recently, Gyokeres will be the man to watch.

Arsenal vs Everton Prediction 3: Anytime goalscorer - Viktor Gyokeres @ +120 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Everton

Arsenal 1-1 Everton Goalscorers prediction: Arsenal: Viktor Gyokeres; Everton: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

With eight games left to play in the Premier League, Arsenal once again find themselves in control of their own fate. The Gunners are seven points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, having played a game more. Should the Cityzens win that additional fixture, Arsenal’s lead will be down to four points.

As a result, Mikel Arteta’s men are favourites to lift the league trophy in May and end their 22-year wait for the title. However, there is plenty of work to do before they can celebrate. The problem is, Arsenal are still involved in four competitions, and fatigue is starting to settle in.

Whether it’s a tactical issue or just tired legs, the Gunners have been far from their best in recent weeks. Most importantly, however, they have continued to grind out necessary results. This was evident in Germany on Wednesday, when they drew 1-1 with Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League last-16 first leg.

Due to their absence in the FA Cup, Everton have enjoyed almost two full weeks of rest. David Moyes’ men will depend on their league finish for success this season. The Toffees are eighth in the division pre-round, just five points off fifth place.

Europe is a realistic goal for the Merseysiders. Under Moyes, Everton are six points better off than they were at the same stage last season. With players like Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall returning to the squad, they are primed to push for those coveted places.

Probable lineups for Arsenal vs Everton

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Magalhaes, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Eze, Rice, Madueke, Martinelli, Gyokeres

Everton expected lineup: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Barry