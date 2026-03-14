Premier League Predictions - Matchday 30

With picks from games including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and more, our guide highlights what to expect from another crucial round of fixtures.

Our predictions for Premier League matchday 30

Selection Odds Chelsea to beat Newcastle -130 Arsenal to beat Everton -275 Man City to beat West Ham -155 Man Utd to beat Aston Villa -130 Liverpool to beat Tottenham -275

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Prediction 1: Chelsea vs Newcastle: Blues to narrowly overcome the Magpies

Date: 3/14/2026

3/14/2026 Kick-off time: 1:30pm ET

1:30pm ET Our tip: Chelsea - Moneyline @ -130 with bet365

Chelsea are within touching distance of the Premier League’s top four now, and they’ll be eager to take their opportunity. Although the Blues face a major Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, they possess a squad capable of managing the heavy schedule. After their 4-1 victory over Aston Villa last time out, confidence will be high, and we’re backing them to get the job done.

Newcastle United also have a massive fixture to navigate before their trip to Stamford Bridge. They face Barcelona as they seek to bounce back from Saturday's loss to Manchester City. Varied results, including a defeat to Everton and a victory over Manchester United, mean the hosts must remain cautious of the Magpies.

Prediction 2: Arsenal vs Everton: League leaders set to continue winning run

Date: 3/14/2026

3/14/2026 Kick-off time: 1:30pm ET

1:30pm ET Our tip: Arsenal - Moneyline @ -275 with bet365

Arsenal are also competing in Europe this week, but their form has been impressive across the board. They travel to Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday night and are aiming to secure a fifth consecutive win. With the benefit of playing at home, the likely Premier League champions should prove too powerful for Everton.

However, the Toffees will not make things easy at the Emirates. David Moyes and his team have defeated Newcastle and Burnley in their last two outings, netting five goals during those matches. We’re backing the visitors to put up a strong challenge but ultimately lose this encounter.

Prediction 3: West Ham vs Manchester City: Pep’s Cityzens maintain the pressure

Date: 3/14/2026

3/14/2026 Kick-off time: 4:00pm ET

4:00pm ET Our tip: Man City - Moneyline @ -155 with bet365

It has been a very successful few weeks for West Ham United, who have found form at the right time under Nuno Espirito Santo. The Hammers beat Brentford in the FA Cup on Monday and have suffered only two losses in their previous 11 games across all competitions. They could potentially move out of the relegation zone this weekend.

That said, Manchester City have been formidable recently. They may have dropped points against Nottingham Forest, but responded with a win over Newcastle. A trip to Real Madrid in midweek is far from ideal, but they still have enough quality to secure three points in London.

Prediction 4: Manchester United vs Aston Villa: An immediate response from the Red Devils

Date: 3/15/2026

3/15/2026 Kick-off time: 10:00am ET

10:00am ET Our tip: Man Utd - Moneyline @ -130 with bet365

After an impressive run of six wins in seven games, Michael Carrick’s Manchester United were finally defeated last week. The much-improved Red Devils bounced back from a January defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion, and are likely to do so again. They’ve scored in all of their last 18 matches, and are looking good in third place.

Aston Villa's form has declined significantly. After a superb start to the season, Unai Emery’s side has only managed six wins in total since the start of the year. Defeats to Wolves and Chelsea cost them third place, and they also have a trip to Lille on Thursday to contend with.

Prediction 5: Liverpool vs Tottenham: Reds to add to Spurs’ woes

Date: 3/15/2026

3/15/2026 Kick-off time: 12:30pm ET

12:30pm ET Our tip: Liverpool - Moneyline @ -275 with bet365

Liverpool will visit Galatasaray on Tuesday evening, so they will be pleased to have a home fixture in the league. A surprise defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers saw them miss a chance to move up the table, but their form remains strong. With eight wins from their last 11 before their UCL tie, they’ll be confident of another Anfield win.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur’s situation continues to deteriorate. Defeat to Crystal Palace last week saw their losing streak extend to five, leaving them just one point above the relegation zone. They may be overtaken this weekend, which is a remarkable scenario given the size of the club.

Conclusion

Keep a close watch on both ends of the Premier League table this weekend, as plenty of drama is likely. Only three points separate third from sixth, and three different teams could slip into the bottom three if results go against them. Arsenal will remain in first place regardless - but by how many points?

In compiling our predictions, we’ve considered recent form across all competitions and the current situation at each club. However, please remember to bet responsibly, as anything can happen.