Boca Jrs vs San Lorenzo Predictions - Liga Argentina March 11th

Boca Jrs vs San Lorenzo Predictions

Boca to Win: @ -164

Over 2.5 Goals: @ +187

Both Teams to Score: @ +175

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbook, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Boca Jrs vs San Lorenzo Prediction 1: Boca to Win @ -164

As the league tournament has progressed, the Xeneize has fixed key issues like their scoring drought; they are finding the back of the net again, keeping them in contention for the next round.

On the other hand, the Santista continues to struggle for defensive balance, conceding at least one goal per game. They have given up five goals with a +2 goal difference, trailing a Boca side they haven't beaten at La Bombonera since July 27, 2021.

Boca's dominance over San Lorenzo at the Alberto José Armando is significant, with six wins compared to four for the visitors and three draws. It is highly likely the Xeneize will take the three points at home.

Boca Jrs vs San Lorenzo Prediction 2: Over 2.5 Goals @ +187

In their last five outings, both clubs have averaged at least one goal per game, while both defensive efficiencies have dipped below 70%. However, it’s worth noting that in four league matches, Boca has yet to concede at home.

Meanwhile, San Lorenzo has only managed one win on the road, with two draws and a lone defeat against Huracán at the Tomás Adolfo Ducó. Their defensive unit is operating at 50% effectiveness, with only one goal scored away from the Pedro Bidegain.

Recent trends suggest both clubs will combine for more than two goals in this clash at the Alberto José Armando Stadium.

Boca Jrs vs San Lorenzo Prediction 3: Both Teams to Score @ +175

This matchup is shaping up to be a high-scoring affair, given the current form of both Liga Argentina clubs. Boca is rediscovering its offensive power, a shift validated by their recent Over 2.5 performance against Lanús at La Fortaleza.

Conversely, while San Lorenzo has only had one match go Under 2.5 goals, their defense lacks strength, performing at a rate below 70% over their last five First Division fixtures.

Based on their recent track records, we expect a contest where both sides find the back of the net at least once in the neighborhood of La Bombonera.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Following the break in the Liga Argentina season, both clubs arrive with an urgent need to grab three points. Looking at their last five games, the Xeneize is riding a streak of two wins and three draws, while the Almagro-based squad has struggled with one loss, three draws, and just one victory.

After a stellar showing at La Fortaleza, Claudio Ubeda is expected to stick with the same starting XI that cruised to a 3-0 win over Lanús. This means Marcelo Weigandt and Tomás Aranda will likely remain in the starting lineup.

Current form heavily favors a Boca Jrs victory over San Lorenzo on the hallowed grounds of La Bombonera. Our forecast calls for a 2-1 Boca Jrs win over San Lorenzo.

Predicted Lineups: Boca Jrs vs San Lorenzo

Boca Jrs: Marchesín, Weigandt, Di Lollo, Costa, Blanco, Ascacibar, Paredes, Delgado, Aranda, Merentiel, Bareiro.

San Lorenzo: Gill, Herrera, Romaña, Hernández, de Ritis, Tripichio, Abrego, Landstatter, Vietto, Cardillo, Cuello.