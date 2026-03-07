Wrexham vs Chelsea Predictions: High value on goals in FA Cup clash

Our betting expert expects Wrexham to make it tough for Chelsea, but the London club have enough quality and should get over the line.

Best predictions for Wrexham vs Chelsea

BTTS - Yes @ -143 with bet365

Three-way handicap - Chelsea to win with a -1 handicap @ -103 with bet365

Anytime goalscorer - Joao Pedro @ +110 with bet365

Undeniable attacking prowess

Only four sides in the Championship have been more clinical than Phil Parkinson’s team this season. Wrexham have scored 54 goals across 35 games, which is an average of 1.54 goals per match. They enter this fixture having scored in 17 of their 18 home league games this term.

However, the hosts' concern is in their back line. The Reds have struggled defensively at home, failing to keep a clean sheet in 15 of their 18 such matches. They have conceded at least one goal in each of their last nine games at the Racecourse Ground.

Chelsea’s attacking strength is well established, as their most recent five matches produced 12 goals. In the previous round of the FA Cup, the Blues scored four against Hull, while they put five past Charlton in the third round.

The home side has seen both teams score in 78% of their Championship home matches. Meanwhile, five of Chelsea’s last six games in all competitions produced goals at both ends. A similar outcome is likely on Saturday night.

Wrexham vs Chelsea Prediction 1: BTTS - Yes@ -143 with bet365

A difference in quality

Parkinson’s players will certainly make things difficult for the visitors. The Red Dragons have already demonstrated their ability to cause an upset by knocking Nottingham Forest out of the FA Cup. Although they are on an excellent run with only one loss in their last nine games, beating Chelsea might be a step too far.

Under the guidance of Rosenior, Chelsea have lost only three matches in all competitions, all of which were against Arsenal. The Blues enter this cup tie with three wins and two draws from their last six games, with just one defeat.

However, winning their two FA Cup matches by an aggregate of 9-1 is indicative of the gulf in class. These teams have previously met twice in friendlies in 2023 and 2024, with Chelsea winning one 5-0 and the other ending in a 2-2 draw. With a quarter-final place on the line, the Blues should step up this weekend.

Wrexham vs Chelsea Prediction 2: Three-way handicap - Chelsea to win with a -1 handicap @ -103 with bet365

Clinical in front of goal

With a Champions League trip to PSG coming up next week, Rosenior is very likely to rotate his squad. He will want to avoid overworking his star player, Joao Pedro, before that vital match, though the Brazilian is expected to feature off the bench.

Liam Delap is set to start the game, but if the victory is not secured, it would not be a surprise to see Pedro come on. He is in fantastic form, having scored a hat-trick against Aston Villa during the week.

The forward has not yet played in the FA Cup this season, but he may be needed to confirm Chelsea’s progress to the next round. Having scored five goals in his last four matches, he is a primary candidate to find the net this weekend.

Wrexham vs Chelsea Prediction 3: Anytime goalscorer - Joao Pedro @ +110 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Wrexham 1-3 Chelsea

Wrexham 1-3 Chelsea Goalscorers prediction: Wrexham: Keifer Moore; Chelsea: Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Enzo Fernandez

When Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over the stewardship of Wrexham, their ambition was to face clubs like Chelsea more regularly. The actor’s video during the FA Cup draw revealed that he was actually hoping to face the Blues. That wish has now been granted, and the atmosphere at the Racecourse Ground is set to be electric this Saturday evening.

Wrexham are enjoying a decent campaign in the Championship, as they’re currently occupying the final promotion playoff spot in the division. They are in a good run of form, having won their last three league fixtures in a row. Consequently, the Welsh club are four points ahead of seventh-placed Southampton and just three points behind fifth-placed Hull.

Reaching the Premier League is undoubtedly a key objective for Wrexham, and it could become a reality by the end of the season. For now, however, they can focus on their cup ambitions, as anything is possible in a knockout fixture.

Chelsea will be high on confidence following their comeback victory away to Aston Villa during the week. That result means they remain in contention for a top-four spot, especially after both Manchester United and Liverpool suffered defeats. Manager Liam Rosenior still has the opportunity to lead his side to silverware this season.

This will not be a simple match for the Blues, particularly with a loud home crowd to face on Saturday night. However, given the talent in their squad, they should be able to secure a place in the last eight of the tournament.

Probable lineups for Wrexham vs Chelsea

Wrexham expected lineup: Okonkwo, Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle, Longman, Dobson, O’Brien, Thomason, Rathbone, Broadhead, Moore

Chelsea expected lineup: Jorgensen, Gusto, Fofana, Sarr, Hato, James, Andre Santos, Palmer, Fernandez, Garnacho, Delap