Remo vs Fluminense Predictions - Brasileirao March 12th

Check out our Remo vs Fluminense predictions for the showdown in Belém this Thursday (03/12) at 6:00 PM ET in the Brasileirão.

Remo vs Fluminense Predictions

Remo to Win @ +250

Over 9.5 Corners @ +125

Both Teams to Score (YES) @ -130

In a wide-open game, our prediction backs a 2-1 victory for Remo.

Mangueirão could upend the favorite

Even when facing a technically superior opponent, Remo holds a major trump card in the Mangueirão. The atmosphere is notoriously intense and favors the home side, especially during high-stakes Brasileirão fixtures. Playing in front of their home fans, the team tends to give their very best, significantly elevating their competitive edge.

Fluminense arrives under heavy pressure following their recent state final heartbreak and may struggle against a host that consistently battles at home. In a balanced scenario fueled by the crowd's energy, Remo is well-positioned to leverage the home-field advantage for a positive result.

High pressure likely to lead to frequent corners

The context of this match suggests a high-intensity affair, largely due to both teams' tactical styles. Remo tends to apply heavy pressure at home, looking to exploit the wings and pin their opponents back into the defensive third.

Fluminense, meanwhile, possesses offensive threats that generate significant "volume of play," particularly when they are chasing the game or controlling possession. This dynamic often leads to blocked shots and frequent crosses into the box—factors that typically drive up the corner count throughout the match.

Offenses expected to shine in Belém

Despite the differing tactical approaches, the stage is set for goals at both ends. Remo consistently hunts for the attack when playing for their fans, while Fluminense has the offensive quality to create clear-cut chances even on the road.

Furthermore, the emotional fallout from both teams losing their respective state finals could lead to a more open game at key moments. If one side strikes first, the other will likely have to focus more on offense than on defense to find an equalizer, greatly increasing the likelihood of both teams finding the back of the net.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Remo and Fluminense collide at the Mangueirão in a duel defined by both sides' attempt to put a rock on recent frustrations in their state championships. Both the Leão and the Tricolor enter this match looking to move on after losing their respective title deciders last weekend. Consequently, the Brasileirão has become the top priority for this stage of the season.

Remo enters the match following a period of transition. The squad has played 15 matches in 2026, recording four wins, nine draws, and only two losses—stats that showcase a team that is "tough to beat" but often struggles to turn draws into wins. The board decided to change leadership following Juan Carlos Osório's departure, bringing in Léo Condé to give the project a fresh direction. In the Brasileirão, Remo currently has three draws and one loss.

Fluminense, on the other hand, is still reeling from their penalty-shootout loss to Flamengo in the state final. Despite that stumble, Luis Zubeldía's campaign remains very positive overall. In 14 matches this year, the Tricolor has secured nine wins, three draws, and only two losses. Their Brasileirão performance has been balanced so far, with two wins, one draw, and one loss in four matches.

Predicted Lineups: Remo vs Fluminense

Remo: Marcelo Rangel, João Lucas, Marllon, Léo Andrade (Klaus), and Cufré; Picco, Zé Ricardo, and Patrick de Paula; Vitor Bueno (Pikachu), Alef Manga, and João Pedro.

Fluminense: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Jemmes, Freytes, and Renê; Martinelli, Hércules, and Lucho Acosta.