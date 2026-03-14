Botafogo vs Flamengo Predictions - Brasileirao March 14th

Check out the Botafogo vs Flamengo predictions for the Rio de Janeiro showdown this Saturday (03/14) at 6:30 PM ET in the Brasileirao.

Botafogo vs Flamengo Predictions

Flamengo Moneyline @ +110 with bet365

Over 9.5 total corners @ -120 with bet365

Both Teams to Score (NO) @ -106 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Flamengo can capitalize on their rival's slump

Flamengo enters the "Classico" in a more stable emotional state, especially after securing a key victory over Cruzeiro in the last Brasileirao round. The team showed improved defensive organization and managed to dictate the tempo for most of the match.

On the other hand, Botafogo is still trying to cope with being out of Libertadores, which could weigh heavily on their psyche during this matchup. In tightly contested derbies, recent form often tips the scales, and the Rubro-Negro looks well-positioned to exploit this scenario and walk away with three points.

Botafogo vs Flamengo Prediction 1: Flamengo Moneyline @ +110 with bet365

Pressure and high corner volume expected

Derbies are typically high-intensity affairs with significant offensive volume, particularly when one side is desperate to seize control. Playing at home, Botafogo is expected to put a lot of pressure as soon as the opening whistle blows, as they look to bounce back from their continental elimination.

Flamengo also boasts offensive threats capable of creating constant danger, especially on the wings. With frequent attacks and battles near the box, the match is trending toward a high number of corners over the 90 minutes.

Botafogo vs Flamengo Prediction 2: Over 9.5 total corners @ -120 with bet365

Defenses may prevail in the Derby

Despite the intense rivalry, Rio de Janeiro "Classicos" often turn into tactical chess matches with limited space. Flamengo showed defensive growth in their last outing and will likely maintain an organized posture to keep the game under wraps.

Botafogo, meanwhile, may struggle to create clear-cut chances against a well-structured opponent. Given this context, there is a strong possibility that only one side finds the back of the net.

Botafogo vs Flamengo Prediction 3: Both Teams to Score (NO) @ -106 with bet365

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Botafogo and Flamengo square off in another Rio "Classico" this Saturday at the Nilton Santos Stadium for the Brasileirao. The match comes at a delicate time for the Glorioso, who were knocked out of the Libertadores mid-week after a home loss to Barcelona de Guaiaquil. Conversely, Flamengo arrives with momentum after a vital win and looks to keep their streak alive.

Botafogo has had a season full of ups and downs so far. The Libertadores defeat has turned up the heat on the squad, which holds a record of 7-2-8 (W-D-L) across 17 matches in 2026. Currently sitting in 16th place in the Brasileirao, the team needs a quick response to avoid sliding further toward the relegation zone.

Flamengo finds itself in a slightly more positive position after edging out Cruzeiro 1-0 at the Maracanã. That result moved the Rubro-Negro to seven points, landing them in 5th place. For the season, they have 7 wins, 3 draws, and 7 losses in 17 games, as they continue to search for greater consistency in their performances.

Predicted Lineups: Botafogo vs Flamengo

Botafogo: Léo Linck, Vitinho, Bastos, Newton, Barboza and Alex Telles, Allan and Danilo, Montoro, Matheus Martins and Arthur Cabral.

Flamengo: Rossi, Varela, Léo Ortiz, Léo Pereira and Alex Sandro, Pulgar, Jorginho and Arrascaeta, Carrascal (Paquetá), Samuel Lino (Cebolinha) and Pedro.