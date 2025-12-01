FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: Get $300 in Bonus Bets for the Blues & Monday Night Football

Claiming the FanDuel Missouri welcome offer

Getting started with the FanDuel Missouri Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets offer is quick and beginner-friendly, with no promo code required.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app in Missouri or visit the FanDuel website. Select Missouri as your state and tap “Sign Up” to create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. Complete registration by entering your personal details and verifying you are 21+ and physically located in Missouri. Make your first real-money deposit using any eligible banking method in the cashier. No FanDuel Missouri promo code is required Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any eligible sports betting market. If the $5 qualifying wager wins, player will get $300 in bonus bets Use your bonus bets on eligible markets across NFL, NBA, NHL, college sports and more within the specified time window.

How can you use your FanDuel Missouri welcome offer today?

When Missouri sports betting is live, the FanDuel Missouri “Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets” promo gives you a flexible pool of bonus bets to spread across multiple games instead of riding one single wager.

St. Louis Blues Puck Line -1.5 (+150) Mon, 12/1,8PM ET

The FanDuel Missouri Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets offer lines up nicely with a Blues -1.5 puck line play against Anaheim. St. Louis owns the clear edge in goal, and Anaheim’s 6-7 record against the puck line on the road suggests they often struggle to keep games tight in tough buildings.

With Jordan Binnington anchoring the crease and Jordan Kyrou driving the attack, the Blues have the firepower to turn that edge into a multi-goal win. Using part of your FanDuel Missouri bonus bets on St. Louis to cover -1.5, and then sprinkling any remaining bonus funds on complementary markets like Kyrou to score, is a smart way to build around this matchup.

New England Patriots vs New York Giants Mon, 12/1, 8:15 PM ET (2-leg Same game Parlay)

The FanDuel Missouri Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets offer is tailor-made for building creative same-game parlays, and Patriots vs. Giants on 12/1 is a perfect example. With New England back home on a nine-game winning streak, there’s a strong case for backing both their side and the total in one boosted swing.

Defensively, New York has been a major liability, giving up 27.8 points per game and ranking 30th in scoring defense while sitting dead last against the run at 157.2 rushing yards allowed. On the other side, the Patriots are efficient and explosive enough to punish that weakness, averaging 26.5 points per game and ranking inside the top 10 in total offense. That combo points toward New England controlling the game script and consistently finishing drives.

For maximum upside with your FanDuel Missouri bonus bets, a two-leg parlay built around this matchup makes a lot of sense: Patriots -7 on the spread paired with the game total going over once the final line is posted. New England’s balanced offense should exploit the Giants’ porous run defense, while New York’s ability to move the ball just enough to trade scores helps push this toward a multi-touchdown margin and a points-friendly final.

Responsible gambling with FanDuel Missouri

FanDuel Missouri builds responsible gambling tools right into your account so you can enjoy the Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets offer while staying in control. These features are easy to find in the “Responsible Gaming” or account settings sections of the app.

FanDuel Missouri responsible gambling tools

These are safeguards you can switch on within your FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri account:

Deposit limits: Set how much you can deposit over a chosen period (daily, weekly, or monthly).

Wager limits: Cap the amount you can stake on a single bet or across a day or week.

Time limits and time-outs: Restrict how long you can be logged in, or take a short “cooling-off” break from the app.

Self-exclusion: Voluntarily block yourself from FanDuel and other licensed Missouri sportsbooks for a longer period, such as months or years.

Activity tracking tools: Use tools like “My Spend” and session reminders to review how much time and money you’re putting into betting and adjust if needed.

Additional help and support

On top of FanDuel’s in-app controls, Missouri players have access to independent support resources if betting stops feeling fun:

1-800-GAMBLER: A free, confidential helpline that’s available 24/7 for anyone struggling with gambling behavior.

National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG): Offers educational resources, counselor referrals, and live chat support.

Missouri self-exclusion program: A state-run list that bars enrolled individuals from all Missouri-licensed sportsbooks and casinos for a chosen period.

Sports betting should be entertainment, not a source of harm. By using FanDuel Missouri’s responsible gaming tools and knowing where to turn for help, you can keep your betting grounded, budgeted, and firmly under your control.

