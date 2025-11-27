DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: Get $300 in Bonus Bets for MO Sports Betting Launch

Eager Missouri sports fans can jump on the “Bet $5, Get $300” DraftKings Missouri promo code as soon as the market goes live, turning a small first wager into a big launch boost. Pre-registration opened November 17, so you can get set up early and hit the ground running on opening day with bonus value already locked in.

Signing up for the DraftKings Missouri Promo Code

Get out in front of the launch by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app and lining up your details for fast registration—pre-registration unlocks November 17, putting you at the front of the line for promo eligibility when Missouri sports betting officially starts on December 1.

How to get set up with the DraftKings Missouri promo code:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app or head to the website in your browser. Tap “Sign Up” in the top corner to begin creating your account. Enter your name, date of birth, Missouri address, and email so DraftKings can verify you. Complete secure age and ID checks (you must be at least 21 and located in Missouri). Customize security settings and notification preferences to match how you like to play. Once sports betting launches statewide, your account will be ready to unlock the promo.

Claiming the DraftKings Missouri promo code on 12/1

The DraftKings Missouri welcome deal centers on a “Bet $5, Get $300” bonus that kicks in as the state’s legal sports betting market opens. Anyone who pre-registers ahead of time is in position to trigger their reward the moment DraftKings goes live on December

How to activate your DraftKings Missouri launch bonus:

Remember that bonus bets cannot be used or activated before the legal launch date.

On December 1, log into your DraftKings Missouri account using your pre-registered credentials.

Confirm that all signup steps are complete and your account is fully verified.

After launch, place a qualifying $5 wager to trigger the promo.

The $300 is paid out as twelve $25 bonus bet tokens, credited whether that first bet wins or loses.

Keep in mind: bonus bets carry a 7-day expiration window and cannot be cashed out directly.

MO Sports Betting Schedule – Kansas City Chiefs Vs Denver Broncos, Sun, 12/7, 8:20PM ET

Missouri’s first week of legal online sports betting lines up with a loaded sports schedule, giving DraftKings users immediate action across the NFL, NHL, MLS, college football, and college hoops.

What’s on tap for the first week of December:

NHL: St. Louis Blues vs Anaheim Ducks, Mon 12/1, 7:00 pm ET (ESPN+). Jordan Kyrou’s burst and Robert Thomas’ vision drive the tempo at Enterprise Center before the Blues hit the road to face Boston on Dec 4 in another statement opportunity.

MLS: St. Louis CITY SC keeps the storyline alive even in the offseason, with supporters tracking fresh transfer whispers and roster moves on Apple TV+ each night.

NCAAF: Buzz keeps building in Columbia as the bowl-bound Missouri Tigers wait on ESPN’s postseason reveal, with campus chatter swirling around standouts Beau Pribula and Kevin Coleman Jr.

NCAAB: Mizzou men’s basketball heads to Notre Dame on Dec 2, then battles rival Kansas on Dec 7 in a heated Border War, where the Tigers look to put on a show in front of energized fans.

From NFL headliners to college standouts and soccer storylines, Missouri’s first week of December sets the perfect backdrop for DraftKings’ launch and that fresh batch of bonus bets.

Can I bet on the Chiefs in Missouri with DraftKings?

Not just yet. Missouri has legalized sports betting, but you won’t be able to place DraftKings wagers on the Kansas City Chiefs until the state’s online market officially launches on December 1, 2025.

Once DraftKings Missouri goes live and your pre-registration bonus is active, you’ll be able to fire on every Chiefs game, including Patrick Mahomes passing yards, Travis Kelce anytime touchdown odds, alternate spreads, same-game parlays, and live lines as drives unfold at Arrowhead.

If you lock in the DraftKings Missouri offer now, your $300 in bonus bets will be ready for that huge Sunday night matchup against Denver, plus the rest of Kansas City’s December slate the moment the launch window opens.

More info on DraftKings Missouri Promo Code

DraftKings Missouri Sportsbook promo code Click this link and sign up. DraftKings Missouri Sportsbook prom code offer Bet $5 (when we go live on 12/1), Get $300 in Bonus Bets! DraftKings Missouri Sportsbook promo code terms and conditions "Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. Subject to regulatory licensing requirements. Register for a Missouri online sports wagering account starting 11/17.1 per new customer. $5+ first-time bet when we go live on 12/1 req. Excludes customers who redeem prelaunch signup offer. Max. $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 1/4/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK."

