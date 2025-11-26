Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $3,000 in FanCash for MO Sports Betting Launch

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code GOALBONUS to secure this Missouri welcome bonus before launch. From Chiefs props to college hoops totals, you’ll be set to dive in once Fanatics Sportsbook officially goes live in Missouri on 12/1.

For offers outside Missouri, check out our Fanatics promo code

Or browse our US Sportsbooks promos for more state-specific deals.

Our expert has also reviewed the top sports betting apps

Signing up for the Fanatics Missouri Promo Code

No need to wait for kickoff. Missouri users can pre-register with Fanatics starting November 17, 2025, to lock in eligibility for Day One launch bonuses.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play. Tap “Sign Up” and complete the registration form. Confirm your name, address, email, and that you are at least 21 years old. Enter the promo code GOALBONUS in the registration field. Finish setting up your Fanatics account and verify your ID. Early registration secures your access to exclusive Fanatics Missouri welcome offers once betting goes live.

Claiming the Fanatics Missouri Promo code on 12/1

Fanatics’ $3,000 FanCash launch package becomes available to Missouri customers the moment legal betting begins. Complete sign-up and a qualifying deposit to start collecting daily “No Sweat Bets” and build your FanCash balance.

Log in on or after December 1 with your registered Fanatics Missouri account. Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promotions page and apply GOALBONUS. Deposit at least $50 to activate your promo eligibility. Receive 15 straight days of “No Sweat Bets” — one per day, up to $200 each. Place qualifying wagers at odds of -500 or longer under Fanatics Missouri terms and conditions. Any losing qualifying bet is refunded in FanCash, up to $200 per day. Bonus FanCash must be used within seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

MO Sports Betting Schedule –Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans – Sunday, December 7, 8:20 PM

Missouri’s first week of legal sports betting lines up with a busy run of marquee matchups, giving Fanatics users an immediate slate of action across hockey, football, and college hoops.

What’s on tap for December 1–7:

Mon, Dec 1, 7:00 PM – Anaheim Ducks at St. Louis Blues (NHL), Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO. The Blues then hit the road for three straight games in Boston, Ottawa, and Montreal on December 4, 6, and 7.

NCAA Basketball – Mizzou Tigers at Notre Dame on 12/2 at 9:00 PM, followed by a trip to the Kansas Jayhawks on 12/7 at 1:00 PM; plus SE Missouri State vs Saint Mary of the Woods at the Show Me Center in Missouri.

Missouri Tigers NCAA Football – Awaiting their bowl game assignment, with opponent and venue details to be finalized.

As Missouri sports betting goes live, fans will have plenty of star power to track, from Kareem Hunt grinding out tough yards for the Chiefs to Rashee Rice emerging as a key receiving option for Patrick Mahomes and Jordan Binnington guarding the Blues’ net with his fiery goaltending style.

Can I sports bet in Missouri with Fanatics?

Not quite yet—but you’re right on the doorstep. Fanatics Sportsbook is cleared for Missouri, but you won’t be able to place real-money bets until the statewide launch on December 1, 2025.

Right now, you can pre-register, lock in the GOALBONUS offer, and get your account ready to roll.

Once the clock hits launch day on December 1, you’ll be able to fire up the Fanatics app, place wagers legally in Missouri, and start stacking FanCash on Chiefs, Blues, and Mizzou action.

More on the Fanatics Missouri Promo Code

Fanatics Missouri promo code GOALBONUS Fanatics Missouri promo code offer Deposit $50 and Get up to $3,000 in No Sweat Bets! Fanatics Missouri promo terms and conditions Must be 21+ and physically present in MO. New customers who establish a Missouri Fanatics Sportsbook account (“Account”), opt in and make a deposit of at least $50 by 11:59 p.m. ET on November 30, 2025, are eligible for fifteen (15) No Sweat Bets (one per day for fifteen straight days). Place a cash wager of $1+ on any market with odds of -500 or longer, and if that wager settles as a loss, you are eligible to receive FanCash in the amount of the losing wager, up to $200 per day. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

More Missouri Promo Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other Missouri sportsbooks ahead of the sports betting launch.