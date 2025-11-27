BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 Bonuses for NFL, Europa League, Conference League

Get up to $1500 in sports bonuses to use on a 1:00pm EST Green Bay Packers (7-3-1) vs Detroit Lions (7-4) Thanksgiving Day football game with the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX if your first bet loses.

The Kansas City Chiefs also head to AT&T Stadium for a 4:30pm EST game against the Dallas Cowboys. In the UEFA Europa League, Aston Villa host BSC Young Boys at 12:45pm EST. Strasbourg also clash with Crystal Palace in a 3:00pm EST Conference League match.

Claim your BetMGM promo code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our expert's guide to the best sports betting apps

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

Claiming the BetMGM bonus code and getting up to $1500 in bonus bets is easy once you read the directions below:

This BetMGM promotion is open to new users located in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY

Start by following the link to BetMGM’s website Enter the bonus code GOALMAX while making your account Fund your account with a deposit of $10+ to remain qualified for the promo On your first bet, wager as much as $1500 If the bet ends up losing, you will get your wager amount back in bonus bets The bets are valid for seven days, and cannot be withdrawn for cash value

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

First, the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions (-3) at 1:00pm EST at Ford Field (FOX).

After a 219-yard performance, expect Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs to come back to earth here, as Green Bay held him to 19 rushing yards in Week 1. Go with Gibbs under 74.5 rushing yards here.

While the Packers were impressive against the Lions at Lambeau, they haven’t swept the season series since 2020-21. Bet on Detroit -3 (-105), as the Packers are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games.

At 4:30pm EST, the Dallas Cowboys host the Kansas City Chiefs on CBS. The Cowboys (+3) are coming off an impressive comeback win over the Eagles and have given up 18.5 points per game since adding defensive personnel.

The Chiefs should also be able to slow down the Cowboys’ offense, so bet on under 52 points (-110). Still, KC is just 1-4 on the road, and Dallas has every chance to cover, at -105 odds.

At 12:45pm EST, Aston Villa (-475) are going for their fourth Europa League win in five games when they meet with Swiss club Young Boys at Villa Park (Paramount+).

Young Boys have already conceded 10 Europa League goals. Meanwhile, Villa have won and kept clean sheets in their last three home matches. Bet on Villa to do so again today, at -105 SGP odds.

Also on Paramount+, at 3:00pm EST, Strasbourg (+240) clash with Crystal Palace (-105) in the Conference League. Strasbourg have lost only one of their eight home matches this season, in all competitions.

Palace are also on a five-game unbeaten streak and need a result here as they’re only in ninth in the Conference League. Don’t be surprised if this one finishes in a draw (+240).

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

BetMGM Bonus Offer Get up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Doesn’t Win! BetMGM Bonus Code Click this link and sign up using promo code GOALMAX BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA). Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other sportsbooks and DFS sites.