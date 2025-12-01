BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code GOALMAX1600: Get $1,600 in Bonuses for Chiefs, EPL & NFL

Claiming the BetMGM Missouri promo code

Getting started with the BetMGM Missouri promo code GOALMAX1600 is straightforward and lets you turn a strong first deposit into as much as $1,600 in sports bonus funds.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app in Missouri or visit the desktop site. Click “Register” and create a brand-new BetMGM Missouri account as a new customer. Enter GOALMAX1600 in the promo code box during sign-up to opt into the offer. Confirm you are 21 or older and physically located in Missouri when you log in. Make your first real-money deposit up to $1,600 BetMGM will match 20% of that amount, up to $1,600, as a sports bonus. Start using your sports bonus funds on eligible markets across NFL, EPL, NBA, NHL and more. Bonus Bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after 7 days

How can you use your BetMGM Missouri promo code today?

When Missouri sports betting is live, the BetMGM Missouri promo code GOALMAX1600 gives you a flexible bonus balance to spread across multiple games instead of relying on a single “all-in” wager.

St. Louis Blues vs Anaheim Ducks - 12/1

Without Lukas Dostal, Anaheim’s projected save percentage dips to roughly .881, while St. Louis sits closer to .915, giving the Blues a clear edge between the pipes. Anaheim is just 6-7 against the puckline on the road, which makes a Blues spread play with BetMGM Missouri feel like solid value.

With Jordan Binnington stabilizing things in goal and Jordan Kyrou capable of tilting the ice offensively, St. Louis is well-positioned to capitalize on the Ducks’ shorthanded crease. Using your GOALMAX1600-boosted BetMGM Missouri bankroll on the Blues to cover the puckline is an appealing way to lean into Anaheim’s goaltending issues.

Because the offer is a 20% first deposit match up to $1,600, you control how big your Blues exposure becomes. More conservative users can deposit less and keep stakes modest, while higher rollers can push closer to the cap and build a deeper menu of Blues-related bets around the same matchup.

New England Patriots vs New York Giants Mon, 12/1, 8:15 PM ET (Patriots -7)

With the BetMGM Missouri promo code GOALMAX1600 boosting your bankroll, the Patriots -7 at home against the Giants shapes up as a sharp way to use your Missouri NFL action. New England rides a nine-game winning streak into this one and finally returns to Foxborough with serious momentum.

Defensively, New York has been a liability, allowing 27.8 points per game and ranking 30th in scoring defense while sitting dead last against the run at 157.2 rushing yards allowed. That’s a dream matchup for a Patriots offense averaging 26.5 points per game, especially when you factor in their balance and efficiency.

When you pair New England’s top-10 scoring profile with a soft Giants front seven that can’t get off the field, laying a touchdown feels justifiable. Missouri users leveraging the BetMGM Missouri promo code GOALMAX1600 can confidently allocate a portion of their 20% deposit match toward Patriots -7, trusting both form and matchup to carry them.

What are BetMGM customer service options?

BetMGM offers several customer support channels, so Missouri players using the GOALMAX1600 promo code have multiple ways to get help when they need it.

The main options are live chat, email support and state-specific phone lines, all designed to handle account, betting and technical questions.

Live chat is the primary support method and is available 24/7 through the Help or “Help & Contact” section of the BetMGM app and website.

Email support is also offered with state-based addresses, while phone support runs during set hours each day, giving Missouri customers a direct line if they prefer to speak with someone.

BetMGM Missouri promo code GOALMAX1600 BetMGM Missouri promo code offer Get a 20% First Deposit Match up to $1,600 in Sports Bonus! BetMGM Missouri promo code terms and conditions Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See BetMGM.com for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.

