Unlock $150 in Bonuses + 5 Profit Boosts

Getting started with Caesars Sportsbook in Missouri means securing $150 in bonuses and snagging five profit boosts, just by using the promo code GOALTOPMO when you sign up before launch day. Pre-registering ensures your bonus bets and profit boost tokens are waiting for you, setting you up for a fast start when Missouri’s sports betting market finally opens up.

Not joining from Missouri? Check Caesars' nationwide promo code

Check more sportsbook promos

Or browse our rundown of top sports betting apps for the U.S.

How to Sign Up for Caesars Missouri

Signing up is simple—use the app or desktop site, and you’ll be ready for the action the minute sports betting launches in Missouri. Here’s how to lock in the Caesars Missouri promo code GOALTOPMO:

Download the Caesars Sportsbook app or open the site on your browser. Hit the “Sign Up” button to create your new account. Add details like name, address, birth date, and email, confirming you're 21 or older in Missouri. Enter GOALTOPMO as your promo code before completing registration. Pick your security and responsible gaming limits. As soon as December 1 arrives, your bonuses will be activated and ready for use.

Claiming the Caesars Bonus on Launch Day

When sports betting officially launches, Caesars will release your $150 bonus and profit boosts if you registered with the promo code. Everything unlocks on December 1, so you'll enjoy a head start.

Log in to your pre-registered Caesars account after launch.

Complete any required ID checks for eligibility.

Deposit at least $5 to collect your five profit boost tokens.

Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more at odds of −500 or longer to activate your bonus package.

Instantly access your $150 in bonus bets and activate profit boosts.

Note: Bonus bets expire in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Missouri Sports Launch Schedule Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans Sun Dec 7th, 8:20 PM ET



Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid have a massive date circled when Kansas City hosts Houston, a marquee showdown that could shape the Chiefs’ season. At the same time, Mizzou Tigers college sports are heating up, adding even more juice to Missouri’s Dec. 1 sportsbook launch week

Legal sports betting kicks off in Missouri just as a jam-packed schedule hits, giving Caesars customers plenty of ways to put their bonuses to work from day one.

Dec 1, 7:00 PM: Anaheim Ducks at St. Louis Blues (NHL), at Enterprise Center. Afterwards, the Blues hit the road for games in Boston, Ottawa, and Montreal on December 4, 6, and 7.

Dec 2, 9:00 PM: Missouri Tigers basketball travel to Notre Dame, then face Kansas Jayhawks on Dec 7 at 1:00 PM. SE Missouri State hosts Saint Mary of the Woods at home.

Missouri Tigers football awaits its bowl assignment, with details coming soon.

Expect local stars like Kareem Hunt driving the Chiefs’ offense, Rashee Rice taking on a bigger role with Patrick Mahomes, and Jordan Binnington anchoring the Blues in the crease.

What are Caesars customer service options?

Caesars gives Missouri sports fans plenty of ways to get help, whether you’ve got a quick question about a promo or a more detailed account issue to sort out. You can tap into support right from the app or desktop site, so you’re never stuck troubleshooting on your own during a big game night.

Here are the main Caesars customer service options you can expect:

24/7 live chat support through the Caesars Sportsbook app and website for fast, real-time help with betting, deposits, and technical glitches.

Phone support via a dedicated toll-free number so you can talk directly with a Caesars Sportsbook representative when something feels too important for chat.

Email support and a robust online help center with step-by-step guides covering account setup, payments, promos, house rules, and responsible gaming tools.

On top of that, Caesars runs an always-on responsible gaming presence, including the 1-800-GAMBLER hotline and other resources, so you can set limits or get help if your betting ever stops being fun

More info on Caesars Missouri Promo Code