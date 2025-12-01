DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code: Get $300 in Bonus Bets for Blues & NFL

Claiming the DraftKings Missouri welcome offer

Getting started with the DraftKings Missouri Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets deal is fast and straightforward, and you don’t need to enter a promo code.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app in Missouri or visit the DraftKings website. Choose Missouri as your state and hit “Sign Up” to open a new DraftKings Sportsbook account. Complete registration with your personal details and confirm you’re 21+ and located in Missouri. Make your first real-money deposit using an approved payment method in the cashier. Place an initial wager of at least $5 on any eligible sports betting market. After that $5 bet is accepted, DraftKings will instantly load $300 in bonus bets into your account per the offer terms. Put those bonus bets to work on NFL, NBA, NHL, college games and more before they expire.

How can you use your DraftKings Missouri welcome offer today?

Once Missouri sports betting is live, the DraftKings Missouri Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets promotion gives you a nice chunk of bonus bets you can spread across multiple games instead of leaning on a single outcome.

St. Louis Blues Puck Line -1.5 (+150) – Mon, 12/1, 8 p.m. ET

The DraftKings Missouri Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets offer lines up nicely with a Blues -1.5 puck line play against Anaheim. The Ducks have really struggled in this matchup, going 0-10 straight up in their last 10 games against St. Louis, which speaks to how lopsided this series has been recently.

Anaheim’s road form doesn’t inspire much confidence either. The Ducks are 1-4 straight up in their last five away games and 0-5 in their last five trips to St. Louis, where the Blues have consistently protected home ice. With Jordan Binnington steady in goal and Jordan Kyrou capable of breaking games open, using part of your DraftKings Missouri bonus bets on the Blues -1.5, then sprinkling any remaining bonus bets on markets like Kyrou to score, is a strong way to lean into these trends.

Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz – Mon, 12/1, 9 p.m. ET

The DraftKings Missouri Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets promotion is a great way to get involved with Rockets vs. Jazz on 12/1, especially if you want to back one of the hottest teams in the league. Houston enters this matchup on a serious heater, going 8-1 straight up across its last nine games and 4-1 against the spread over its last five, which makes a Rockets-focused ticket an appealing option for Missouri DraftKings users.

Recent totals trends also paint a clear picture of how Houston games have been playing out. The total has cashed under in five straight Rockets contests, indicating tightened defense and more controlled tempo than earlier in the year. Missouri bettors using the DraftKings Missouri Bet $5, Get $300 offer can look to pair a Houston side play with a lean to the under once the official line posts, or simply ride the Rockets against the spread as they look to keep their surge going against Utah.

New England Patriots vs New York Giants – Mon, 12/1, 8:15 p.m. ET (Prop Bets Spotlight)

The DraftKings Missouri Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets offer also sets up nicely for a prop-focused approach built around the Patriots’ defensive strength and the Giants’ weakness against the run. Instead of just picking a side, you can use those bonus bets to target specific player yardage lines.

Start with a contrarian look at Tyrone Tracy under his rushing yards line. New England brings the league’s No. 2 rushing defense into this matchup, giving up only 87.67 rushing yards per game and going 10 straight contests before allowing any opposing running back to crack 50 yards on the ground. That kind of front-seven dominance makes it tough for a Giants back to clear a meaningful rushing number unless game script goes completely off-script.

On the other side, TreVeyon Henderson over rushing yards profiles as a strong way to lean into New York’s biggest flaw. The Giants are surrendering a league-worst 5.9 yards per carry, routinely getting gashed on early downs and struggling to get off blocks. With the Patriots likely to play from ahead and lean on Henderson to close out drives and the fourth quarter, he’s well positioned to take advantage of that soft run defense and push past his posted rushing line.

What payment options will DraftKings offer in Missouri?

DraftKings Missouri is expected to support a wide range of banking methods so players can quickly move money in and out of their accounts.

Most options are familiar from other legal U.S. markets, giving Missouri users flexibility based on preference and speed.

Common deposit options typically include major debit/credit cards, online banking/ACH, and prepaid cards like the DraftKings Play+ card.

Many players also prefer modern e-wallets, and DraftKings usually supports options such as PayPal, Apple Pay, Venmo and similar services where available, making it easy to fund your account straight from your phone.

More info on DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

DraftKings Missouri promo code No Code Needed - Link DraftKings Missouri promo code offer Bet $5 and Get $300 Instantly in Bonus Bets! DraftKings Missouri promo code terms and conditions Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Excludes customers who redeem prelaunch signup offer. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 1/4/26 at 11:59 PM CST. Sponsored by DK.

