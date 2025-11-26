BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1600 in Bonuses for MO Sports Betting Launch

Missouri users can claim an exclusive $100 bonus plus $1,500 in bonus bets by pre-registering before Missouri sports betting officially launches on December 1 with the BetMGM Missouri bonus code GOALMAX.

Create your account early to make the most of these pre-launch rewards and be set for game day when the action goes live.





Signing Up for the BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code

Sports fans in Missouri can now secure an exclusive bonus and get ahead before online sports betting goes live in the state.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play. Tap “Sign Up” at the top right on the app’s homepage. Fill in your name, address, email, and other requested info. Verify your age and ID (must be 21+ in Missouri). Apply the promo code GOALMAX when asked. Set your account security and responsible gambling features. Wait for Missouri’s betting launch on December 1, 2025.

Remember: Pre-registration is active, but bonuses only unlock on launch day.

Claiming Your BetMGM Missouri Bonuses on 12/1

Those who sign up early using GOALMAX will qualify for up to $1,600 in BetMGM bonuses—the offer includes $1,500 in site credit if your first bet loses and $100 in bonus bets for early sign-up.

Open the BetMGM app and sign in with your pre-registered account on December 1, 2025. Collect your $100 in bonus bets (only for those who pre-register). Make a qualifying wager up to $1,500. If your first bet doesn’t win, receive the stake back in bonus bets (maximum $1,500). Total bonus package can be worth up to $1,600 once fully live. Keep in mind: Bonus bets can’t be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

Missouri Sports Betting Schedule Dec 1st-7th

Whether it’s Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes gearing up for a Sunday night showdown or Jordan Binnington in net for an early-season game, the opening week of legal betting in Missouri offers a jam-packed slate of local and national matchups. NFL, NHL, and college contests highlight the calendar:

Mon, Dec 1, 7:00 PM – Anaheim Ducks at St. Louis Blues (NHL) at Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO. The Blues then embark on a road trip with games in Boston, Ottawa, and Montreal on December 4, 6, and 7.

Sun, Dec 7, 8:20 PM – Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans (NFL) at Arrowhead Stadium.

NCAA Basketball: Mizzou Tigers at Notre Dame on Dec 2 at 9:00 PM; at Kansas Jayhawks on Dec 7 at 1:00 PM; SE Missouri State vs Saint Mary of the Woods at the Show Me Center in Missouri.

Missouri Tigers NCAA Football: Awaiting their Bowl game selection, with details about the opponent and venue to come.

Missouri sports fans will have plenty of ways to get in on the action during launch week. The good news is that the Missouri Sportsbook promo code GOALMAX delivers bonus bets and extra site funds on launch, giving you a real chance to have some fun with less real money down starting Dec. 1.

What payment options will the BetMGM offer in Missouri?

When BetMGM launches in Missouri, you can expect a familiar mix of trusted, fast banking methods similar to what you see in other legal states.

Typical options should include major credit and debit cards, online banking and ACH transfers, prepaid cards, cash-based services, and multiple digital wallet choices.

E-wallets are digital payment services that let you store funds or connect your bank or card, then move money securely without entering full card details each time.

Options like PayPal, Apple Pay, Venmo, and similar wallets allow quick deposits (and often withdrawals) with just a few taps, while also helping you keep your betting balance separate from your main bank accounts.

More info on BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code

