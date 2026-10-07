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Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool lifts the trophyGetty Images
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Caitlin Casey

How to get Liverpool FC 2026/27 tickets: Fixtures, prices & season ticket information

Tickets
Liverpool
Premier League
Champions League
M. Salah
V. van Dijk

If you're looking to buy Liverpool tickets for the 2026/27 season, you can use the links below to secure tickets and packages.

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🎟️ Liverpool Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ Liverpool Premier League Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ Liverpool Champions League Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ Tickets Under €100: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ Hospitality Packages & Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ Family Areas & Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ Anfield Stadium Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ Merseyside Derby - Everton vs Liverpool (November 28): BOOK TICKETS

🎟️ See All Liverpool Team Games: BOOK TICKETS

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Liverpool's full 2026/27 Premier League fixture list

Date & TimeFixtureVenueTickets
Sat 10 Oct 2026, 15:00Liverpool vs Manchester CityAnfield (Home)Tickets
Sat 17 Oct 2026, 15:00Brentford vs LiverpoolGtech Community Stadium (Away)Tickets
Sat 24 Oct 2026, 15:00Liverpool vs Brighton and Hove AlbionAnfield (Home)Tickets
Sat 31 Oct 2026, 15:00Liverpool vs ArsenalAnfield (Home)Tickets
Sat 7 Nov 2026, 15:00Crystal Palace vs LiverpoolSelhurst Park (Away)Tickets
Sat 21 Nov 2026, 15:00Liverpool vs Manchester UnitedAnfield (Home)Tickets
Sat 28 Nov 2026, 15:00Everton vs LiverpoolHill Dickinson Stadium (Away)Tickets
Wed 2 Dec 2026, 20:00Liverpool vs SunderlandAnfield (Home)Tickets
Sat 5 Dec 2026, 15:00Chelsea vs LiverpoolStamford Bridge (Away)Tickets
Sat 12 Dec 2026, 15:00Liverpool vs Leeds UnitedAnfield (Home)Tickets
Sat 19 Dec 2026, 15:00Liverpool vs Tottenham HotspurAnfield (Home)Tickets
Sat 26 Dec 2026, 15:00Hull City vs LiverpoolMKM Stadium (Away)Tickets
Wed 30 Dec 2026, 20:00Aston Villa vs LiverpoolVilla Park (Away)Tickets
Sat 2 Jan 2027, 15:00Liverpool vs Coventry CityAnfield (Home)Tickets
Wed 6 Jan 2027, 20:00Sunderland vs LiverpoolStadium of Light (Away)Tickets
Sat 16 Jan 2027, 15:00Liverpool vs Crystal PalaceAnfield (Home)Tickets
Sat 23 Jan 2027, 15:00Manchester United vs LiverpoolOld Trafford (Away)Tickets
Sat 30 Jan 2027, 15:00Liverpool vs EvertonAnfield (Home)Tickets
Sat 6 Feb 2027, 15:00Arsenal vs LiverpoolEmirates Stadium (Away)Tickets
Wed 10 Feb 2027, 20:00Coventry City vs LiverpoolCoventry Building Society Arena (Away)Tickets
Sat 20 Feb 2027, 15:00Liverpool vs Hull CityAnfield (Home)Tickets
Sat 27 Feb 2027, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs LiverpoolTottenham Hotspur Stadium (Away)Tickets
Wed 3 Mar 2027, 20:00Liverpool vs Aston VillaAnfield (Home)Tickets
Sat 13 Mar 2027, 15:00Liverpool vs Ipswich TownAnfield (Home)Tickets
Sat 20 Mar 2027, 15:00Fulham vs LiverpoolCraven Cottage (Away)Tickets
Sat 10 Apr 2027, 15:00Liverpool vs Newcastle UnitedAnfield (Home)Tickets
Sat 17 Apr 2027, 15:00Nottingham Forest vs LiverpoolThe City Ground (Away)Tickets
Sat 24 Apr 2027, 15:00Leeds United vs LiverpoolElland Road (Away)Tickets
Sat 1 May 2027, 20:00Liverpool vs ChelseaAnfield (Home)Tickets
Sat 8 May 2027, 15:00Manchester City vs LiverpoolEtihad Stadium (Away)Tickets
Sat 15 May 2027, 15:00Liverpool vs BrentfordAnfield (Home)Tickets
Sat 23 May 2027, 15:00Brighton and Hove Albion vs LiverpoolAmerican Express Stadium (Away)Tickets
Sun 30 May 2027, 16:00Liverpool vs BournemouthAnfield (Home)Tickets

Kick-off times are subject to change for TV broadcast selection. Liverpool also return to the Champions League this season, with fixtures confirmed after the league-phase draw.

How much are Liverpool tickets?

Prices vary by opponent and seat location, with marquee fixtures carrying premium pricing. Non-season ticket general admission tickets are sold in two waves through All Red Ticket Sales, with face-value tickets ranging from £30-£61. Secondary platforms such as StubHub may cost more than face value.

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How can I get Liverpool away tickets?

Becoming a Liverpool FC member is the first step, with priority given to those who have attended away games before, based on a loyalty point system. 

Register interest in specific away games through the club's website or ticketing office; if successful, you'll be notified with purchase instructions.

How far in advance do Liverpool tickets go on sale?

Tickets typically go on sale four to six weeks before Premier League matches, though popular fixtures may release earlier. Cup competition sale dates vary and are announced on the club's official channels.

Season tickets are available via the Liverpool website before the season starts, though the waiting list currently stretches into the thousands and is not accepting new applications. Existing holders renew early in the year through May. The cheapest season ticket is around £713, the most expensive around £904.

Liverpool's 'Every Seat, Every Game' initiative lets fans return unused tickets to the club's official Ticket Exchange, accessible to All Red members, with tickets snapped up quickly closer to matchday.

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Everything you need to know about Anfield Stadium

Liverpool have played at Anfield since 1892, making it one of the oldest and most storied grounds in English football. Renowned for its atmosphere, particularly around the Kop end, the stadium has been developed in stages rather than replaced, preserving its character while gradually growing its capacity.

A 2016 redevelopment of the Main Stand pushed capacity to just over 53,000, and the more recent expansion of the Anfield Road Stand added a new upper tier, bringing the total to approximately 61,276, its highest capacity in the stadium's history and enough to make Anfield the fifth-largest ground in the Premier League. The project, first approved back in 2021, was completed in stages and formally signed off after Liverpool City Council issued a General Safety Certificate. As of now, the club has no further expansion plans on the table, with recent investment instead focused on regeneration projects in the surrounding community.

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