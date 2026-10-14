How to get Liverpool Champions League 2026/27 tickets: UCL league phase fixtures, ticket prices and more

Arne Slot may have been removed from the Liverpool hotseat after a below-par campaign last season, but one silver lining was he did help secure Champions League football for the Reds. You can book tickets for a huge upcoming European night at Anfield or beyond today.

Under the guidance of Andoni Iraola, Liverpool fans are hoping to recapture the magic of recent European adventures. They memorably reached three Champions League finals in the space of five years (2018-2022) during the Klopp era, and were crowned continental kings for a sixth time in the club's history in 2019 after beating Tottenham in Madrid.

The Reds kicked off last season's Champions League campaign with a home win over Atletico Madrid, en route to finishing in 3rd spot, at the end of the league phase. They hope that proves to be a good omen, as they also opened their European quest with a victory over Diego Simeone's Rojiblancos at Anfield this September too. With match-ups against Inter Milan, Porto and Villarreal still to come, amongst others, the Liverpool faithful are set for some exhilarating European encounters over the coming months.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at Liverpool's upcoming Champions League matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

What are Liverpool's Champions League 2026/27 fixtures?

Date (local time) Fixture Tickets Venue Wed, October 14 (6.45pm) LASK vs Liverpool Tickets Raiffeisen Arena (Away) Tue, October 20 (8pm) Liverpool vs Villarreal Tickets Anfield (Home) Wed, November 4 (8.45pm) Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool Tickets Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium (Away) Wed, November 25 (9pm) Club Brugge vs Liverpool Tickets Jan Breydel Stadium (Away) Wed, December 9 (8pm) Liverpool vs Porto Tickets Anfield (Home) Tue, January 19 (9pm) Inter Milan vs Liverpool TBA San Siro (Away) Wed, January 27 (8pm) Liverpool vs RC Lens Tickets Anfield (Home)

How to buy Liverpool Champions League tickets

Official Liverpool Champions League tickets can be purchased directly through the club's Ticketing Page or via cup scheme and member sales. Specific LFC hospitality tickets can also be secured without requiring standard membership credits.

An active official LFC Membership (Full, Light, or Junior) is required to access standard member ticket sales and ballots. Champions League and cup matches are handled via the Auto Cup Scheme for eligible holders or specific match-by-match member sales and ballots.

Initial sales and ballot registrations for Champions League fixtures opened alongside the club's seasonal rollout in July (with additional phases following the UEFA league phase draw).

While the official club portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase Liverpool tickets, those looking to attend a Champions League match may wish to consider secondary resale sites such as StubHub and Ticombo, which could give them the best opportunity of obtaining tickets.

How much are Liverpool Champions League tickets?

Official Liverpool Champions League general admission tickets at Anfield range from £30-£60+ for the 2026/27 season. The club have limited general admission increases to a 3% hike for this season, which will remain frozen for the 2027/28 season. Local fan tickets in the upper Main Stand remain completely frozen at £9.

Liverpool does not categorise Champions League matches differently from standard Premier League fixtures for its base pricing; instead, face-value costs depend purely on the tier, stand, and specific section within Anfield:

Seating Section & Stand Adult Price Key Features Main Stand (Central Tiers) £62 (highest) Closest to the player dugouts and modern facilities, with premium, panoramic views Main Stand (Upper Tier) £31-£55 Elevated views of the pitch, which also houses the dedicated £9 'local tickets' section Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand £55-£60 Longside seating opposite the Main Stand, offering a classic broadcast view The Kop £39-£44 The most famous stand for local vocal support with an intense matchday atmosphere Anfield Road Stand (Lower/Upper) £31-£54 Located opposite the Kop, it features a newly implemented Young Adults section (up to age 24)

Official LFC hospitality packages for Champions League group stage nights, generally range from £175-£400+ per seat. These include premium tier seats in the Main Stand or Anfield Road End, lounge access, and pre-match dining (e.g, Brodies Sports Bar, The Boot Room Restaurant, or The Carlsberg Dugout).

Keep tabs on the official PSG site for additional information and on secondary selling sites such as StubHub and Ticombo for current ticket availability.

Liverpool's recent Champions League results

It's been win or bust for Liverpool in Europe in recent campaigns. Amazingly, they've gone 44 matches (Champions League & Europa League) without a draw. The last time they shared the spoils was against Benfica at Anfield in April 2022, during the second leg of a Champions League quarter-final.

Date Round & Opponent Score (result) Venue Sep 9, 2026 League phase: Atletico Madrid 2-1 (won) Anfield (Liverpool) Apr 14, 2026 Quarter-finals (L2): PSG 0-2 (lost) Anfield (Liverpool) Apr 8, 2026 Quarter-finals (L1): PSG 0-2 (lost) Parc des Princes (Paris) Mar 18, 2026 Round of 16 (L2): Galatasaray 4-0 (won) Anfield (Liverpool) Mar 10, 2026 Round of 16 (L1): Galatasaray 0-1 (lost) RAMS Park (Istanbul) Jan 28, 2026 League Phase: Qarabağ FK 6-0 (won) Anfield (Liverpool) Jan 21, 2026 League Phase: Marseille 3-0 (won) Stade Vélodrome (Marseille)



