How to get Bayern Munich Champions League 2026/27 tickets: UCL league phase fixtures, ticket prices and more

Bayern Munich may have dominated domestically, topping the Bundesliga standings in 13 of the past 14 seasons, but they are now aiming for another glory run in Europe. Book tickets today to see Michael Olise, Harry Kane, Luis Díaz and Co. in Champions League action this season.

Die Roten may have reached at least the quarter-final stage of the past seven Champions League editions, but they've not featured in a final since 2020, when they were crowned continental kings for a sixth time in the club's history.

Vincent Kompany's crew will be looking to make positive strides on the European front this season and they've been netting for fun during the early stages of the competition. Bayern kicked off with a 5-0 romp against Bodø/Glimt in Munich and then roared back from 2-0 down to draw 3-3 with Viking in Norway.

With upcoming league phase encounters vs Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United, amongst others, it's set to be a mouthwatering few months of action. Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at Bayern Munich's Champions League matches.

What are Bayern Munich's Champions League 2026/27 fixtures?

Date (local time) Fixture Tickets Venue Wed, October 21 (9pm) Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Tickets Allianz Arena (Home) Tue, November 3 (9pm) Atlético Madrid vs Bayern Munich Tickets Riyadh Air Metropolitano (Away) Wed, November 25 (9pm) Lille vs Bayern Munich Tickets Stade Pierre-Mauroy (Away) Tue, December 8 (9pm) Bayern Munich vs Slavia Prague Tickets Allianz Arena (Home) Wed, January 20 (8pm) Manchester United vs Bayern Munich Tickets Old Trafford (Away) Wed, January 27 (9pm) Bayern Munich vs Real Betis Tickets Allianz Arena (Home)

How to buy Bayern Munich Champions League tickets

Official Bayern Munich Champions League tickets, can be purchased exclusively through the club’s official channels. Because demand at the Allianz Arena is exceptionally high, matches regularly overbook, meaning the club uses a selective lottery system.

Those official channels are:

The Ticket Request Portal : Located on the FC Bayern Official Ticketshop, this is the main gateway to apply for the direct ticket lottery.

The FC Bayern Ticket Exchange (Zweitmarkt) : This is the club's official face-value resale platform. When lottery requests are cancelled or a game is sold out, season ticket holders resell their seats legally here.

Official Travel Partners : If you are an international traveler, you can safely purchase official match break packages through authorized agents like Champions Travel or Travel Connection.

Official Hospitality : VIP day packages can be requested directly via the Allianz Arena Hospitality Portal.

While the official club portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase Bayern Munich tickets, those looking to attend a Champions League match may wish to consider secondary resale sites such as StubHub and Ticombo, which could give them the best opportunity of obtaining tickets.

How much are Bayern Munich Champions League tickets?

Official ticket prices for Bayern Munich Champions League home matches at the Allianz Arena are tiered based on the profile of the opponent.

The club divides its European league phase matches into standard fixtures (e.g, Slavia Praha, Real Betis, Bodø/Glimt) and marquee matches (e.g, Arsenal FC).

Category Price 1 - Premium Side Seats €100-€130 2 - Corners / High Sidelines €80-€110 3 - High Corners €60-€90 4 - Behind the Goals, seated €50-€60 5 - The Fan Zones / Standing €19

Keep tabs on the official Bayern Munich site for additional information and on secondary selling sites such as StubHub and Ticombo for current ticket availability.

Bayern Munich's recent Champions League results

Bayern can't stop scoring in Europe, they've averaged over 3.3 goals a game in the Champions League throughout 2026. In fact, they've netted in 23 consecutive games in the competition stretching back to January 2025, when they lost 3-0 to Feyenoord in Rotterdam.

Date Round & Opponent Score (result) Venue Oct 13, 2026 League phase: Viking 3-3 (drawn) Viking Stadion (Stavanger) Sep 10, 2026 League phase: Bodø/Glimt 5-0 (won) Allianz Arena (Munich) May 6, 2026 Semi-final (L2): Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 (drawn) Allianz Arena (Munich) Apr 28, 2026 Semi-final (L1): Paris Saint-Germain 4-5 (lost) Parc des Princes (Paris) Apr 15, 2026 Quarter-final (L2): Real Madrid 4-3 (won) Allianz Arena (Munich) Apr 7, 2026 Quarter-final (L1): Real Madrid 2-1 (won) Bernabeu (Madrid) Mar 18, 2026 Round of 16 (L2): Atalanta 4-1 (won) Allianz Arena (Munich) Mar 10, 2026 Round of 16 (L1): Atalanta 6-1 (won) New Balance Arena (Bergamo) Jan 28, 2026 League phase: PSV 2-1 (won) Philips Stadion (Eindhoven) Jan 21, 2026 League phase: Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 (won) Allianz Arena (Munich)



