Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Live£50

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Ligue 1
team-logoToulouse
Stadium de Toulouse
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
Book Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain Tickets
Samodra Adi Cipta
Assisted by

How to get Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Toulouse
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1

Toulouse take on Paris Saint-Germain in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Toulouse host Paris Saint-Germain on Friday, Desember 4, 2026 at the Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.

In their most recent Ligue 1 meeting on April 3, 2026, PSG secured a hard-fought 3-1 victory at the Parc des Princes powered by a brace from Ousmane Dembélé. Toulouse's last triumph over the reigning French giants came via a 3-1 away victory during the concluding stretch of the 2023–24 campaign.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Book Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain TicketsBuy Now

When is Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 kick-off?

Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain kicks off at the Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse on Friday, Desember 4, 2026.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 13
Stadium de Toulouse

How to buy Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the available options and methods to purchase tickets for the Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: The most secure and direct method is through the official ticketing portals of Toulouse FC or Paris Saint-Germain, where general sale tickets and official membership presales are hosted.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
Book Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain TicketsBuy Now

How much do Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket price options for the upcoming Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Goal / Curve (General Admission): €25 to €45
  • Lateral / Sideline Seating: €50 to €110
  • Premium / VIP Hospitality: €180 to €350+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

  • Standard / Upper Tier Seating: €60 to €95
  • Prime Sideline / Lower Tier Seating: €120 to €250+
  • VIP / Hospitality Packages: €300 to €500+
Book Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain TicketsBuy Now

Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain Form

Toulouse have won one, drawn two and lost two of their last five competitive matches, scoring five goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Marseille in Ligue 1. Earlier in the sequence, they drew 0-0 with Troyes and beat Le Mans 3-0 away from home.

PSG have won all five of their last five matches, scoring 16 goals and conceding three. Their most recent result was a 6-0 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League. Prior to that, they beat Le Havre 5-1 in Ligue 1 and defeated Barcelona 4-2 in Europe.

TFC

TFC - Form

ASM
D2-2
LEM
W0-3
TRO
D0-0
OM
L2-0
STR
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
PSG

PSG - Form

BAR
W4-2
OL
W2-0
LEH
W1-5
VIL
W0-6
TRO
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on 3 April 2026, when PSG beat Toulouse 3-1 at home in Ligue 1. Before that, Toulouse hosted PSG on 30 August 2025 and lost 6-3 in a high-scoring encounter. Across the last five head-to-head matches, PSG have won four times, with Toulouse claiming one victory — a 3-1 win at the Parc des Princes in May 2024.

Head to Head

ToulouseDrawParis Saint-Germain
1
0
4
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
3
Toulouse badge
Toulouse
TFC
1
FT
Ligue 1
Toulouse badge
Toulouse
TFC
3
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
6
FT
Ligue 1
Toulouse badge
Toulouse
TFC
0
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
1
FT
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
3
Toulouse badge
Toulouse
TFC
0
FT
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
1
Toulouse badge
Toulouse
TFC
3
FT
7Goals Scored14
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google