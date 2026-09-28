How to get Spain vs Czechia tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Spain take on Czechia in a compelling UEFA Nations League fixture at Estadio Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo on October 3, 2026. This Group match sees the European heavyweights lock horns in front of a passionate crowd in Asturias as both sides aim to push for crucial tournament points.

GOAL brings you all the details you need to secure your seat at Estadio Carlos Tartiere. Find out where to buy tickets, pricing information, and how to get your tickets today.

When is Spain vs Czechia UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Spain vs Czechia takes place at the Nuevo Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo, with official broadcast and kick-off time information not currently confirmed.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3 3 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Nuevo Carlos Tartiere

Where to buy Spain vs Czechia tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) ticketing portal, which handles primary distribution for home games. The official RFEF site is your first stop to secure tickets at face value during pre-sale and general public sale windows.

If listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms like StubHub are your best option.

How much are Spain vs Czechia tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official RFEF portal typically start at €35 for general category admission behind the goal, with rates increasing based on seating section and tier inside Estadio Carlos Tartiere.

On secondary marketplaces such as StubHub, ticket prices currently start at €48 per seat, with final rates fluctuating based on seating selection, location, and real-time market demand.

Spain vs Czechia UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Spain vs Czechia Form

Spain have won all five of their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding two across that run. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the World Cup final. That run also included wins over France, Belgium, Portugal, and Austria, with Spain keeping clean sheets in two of those five games.

Czechia's last five results produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats, with six goals scored and seven conceded. Their most recent outing was a 0-3 loss to Mexico in the World Cup group stage. They also beat Guatemala 3-1 and Kosovo 2-1 in friendlies, but suffered a 2-1 defeat to South Korea and drew 1-1 with South Africa.

Spain vs Czechia: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the UEFA Nations League in June 2022, when Spain won 2-0 at home. Before that, the two sides drew 2-2 in the reverse fixture in Prague earlier that same month. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Spain hold the stronger record, with three wins to Czechia's none and two draws, including a 1-0 win at Euro 2016 and a 2-1 victory in a 2011 European Championship qualifier.



