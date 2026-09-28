How to buy Serbia vs Germany Tickets: UEFA Nations League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The final two rounds of the league phase of the UEFA Nations League take place this November. After suffering 2-1 losses to both Greece and the Netherlands in Belgrade, Serbia will be hoping it's third time lucky at home, when they bid welcome to Germany on Friday, November 13. You can book your tickets to this vital match-up today.

Serbia dug deep to maintain their League A status during the previous edition of the UEFA Nations League. After finishing third in their group, they saw off Austria over two legs to avoid relegation. 'Orlovi' (The Eagles) will need to find their battling qualities once again after a shaky start to the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp's Germany also made a sluggish start to their UEFA Nations League campaign and will be aiming to finish with a flourish. Following their Belgrade test, they finish off the group campaign with a home clash against the Netherlands (November 16).

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Serbia vs Germany UEFA Nations League tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

When is the Serbia vs Germany UEFA Nations League match?

Serbia vs Germany takes place at the Stadion Rajko Mitić (Belgrade) on Friday, November 13, with a scheduled 8.45pm (CET) kick-off.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5 13 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stadion Rajko Mitic

How to buy Serbia vs Germany UEFA Nations League tickets

Tickets for the Serbia vs Germany UEFA Nations League match are distributed primarily through the ticketing channels of the Football Association of Serbia (FSS), and they generally get released a few weeks (up to a month) before the event.

If looking to secure last-minute seats, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Guaranteed transfers – every StubHub purchase is backed by the platform's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for matchday.

How much are Serbia vs Germany UEFA Nations League tickets?

Official Serbia vs Germany UEFA Nations League ticket prices generally range from 1,000 RSD-4,000+ RSD (roughly €8.50-€35+) for standard categories, with premium VIP areas costing significantly more.

North Stand (Sever) - Behind the goal; home of the core ultras group. Loud, high-energy atmospheric zone. (Price: approx. 1,000 RSD (€8.50)

South Stand (Jug) - Behind the opposite goal; standard general admission/away fan allocation depending on match setup. (Price: approx. 1,000 RSD (€8.50)

East Stand (Istok) - Sideline seating; standard family and side-view seating blocks (divided into East Side and East Central). (Price: approx. 2,000-3,000 RSD or €17-€25)

West Stand (Zapad) - Main sideline grandstand; hosts premium central seating blocks, player tunnels, and the media box. (Price: approx. 3,000-4,000 or €25-€35)

VIP Tiers / Lounges - Premium hospitality boxes and covered upper central tiers in the West stand. (Price: approx. 8,000+ RSD or €70+)

Keep tabs on the national team’s official sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about the Stadion Rajko Mitić

Stadion Rajko Mitić, widely known by its legendary nickname Marakana, is the historic heart of Serbian football. Located in Belgrade, it serves as the imposing fortress of Red Star Belgrade and the Serbian national team. Famous for its cauldron-like atmosphere, it is one of Europe's most intimidating venues.

Long before the modern structure existed, the site belonged to SK Jugoslavija, featuring a 20,000-capacity wooden stadium. Following World War II, the club was disbanded, and the newly formed Red Star Belgrade took over the ground in 1945.

To accommodate Red Star's exploding fanbase, the old ground was demolished in 1959. To construct a massive bowl structure without skyrocketing costs, engineers dug 12 metres down into the ground to create a deep seating crater.

The unfinished stadium officially opened in 1963 and when fully completed the following year, its massive terraces could hold up to 110,000 spectators. Safety regulations in the 1990s forced the removal of standing terraces in favour of all-seater stands. That dropped the capacity to 55,538.

In December 2014, the stadium was officially renamed to honour Rajko Mitić, Red Star’s legendary first captain.

Memorable moments at Stadion Rajko Mitić

Red Star vs Ferencváros (1975) : This European Cup Winners' Cup semi-final set the official all-time stadium record attendance of 110,000 (though estimates suggest up to 116,000 were packed in).

Ajax vs Juventus (1973 European Cup final) : Johnny Rep's early goal secured the trophy for Cruyff's legendary Ajax side.

Czechoslovakia vs West Germany (Euro 1976 Final) : This match was immortalised when Czech star, Antonín Panenka, cheekily chipped his winning penalty down the middle, giving birth to the famous 'Panenka' penalty.

The Origin of 'Marakana': The stadium earned its nickname because its breathtaking size and the fluid, beautiful football played by Red Star and the Yugoslav national team mirrored Rio de Janeiro's famous Maracanã.

Serbia vs Germany UEFA Nations League Match: Everything you need to know

Serbia vs Germany: Recent Form

FIFA Rankings: Serbia (#40) vs Germany (#12)

It's been a tough 2026 for Serbia, which kicked off with a 3-0 loss vs Spain in March. They did pick up a 2-1 friendly win over Saudi Arabia on home turf, however since then, they've suffered four straight setbacks, including their two opening UEFA Nations League defeats against Greece and the Netherlands.

Even the arrival of Jurgen Klopp hasn't prevented Germany's winless streak from growing. Their shock home defeat to Greece in the UEFA Nations League meant they hadn't clinched a victory in four straight internationals, a run that started with 2-1 group loss to Ecuador at FIFA World Cup 2026. The Greek tragedy was also the first time 'Die Mannschaft' had failed to net in 14 internationals.

Serbia vs Germany: Recent Head-To-Head Record

Germany holds the upper hand over Serbia with 16 wins, 5 draws, and 8 losses across 29 previous meetings. This record incorporates the combined statistical legacies of West Germany, Yugoslavia, and Serbia and Montenegro. Germany have outscored Serbia 50 goals to 34 overall.

The last meeting between Serbia and Germany took place in March 2019. The international friendly ended 1-1 at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg.

Luka Jović had opened the scoring for Serbia and Leon Goretzka equalised midway through the second half for hosts, with a powerful finish after coming on as a substitute.

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Greece GRE 2 2 0 0 3 1 +2 6 W W 2 Netherlands NED 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1 4 W D 3 Germany GER 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 L D 4 Serbia SER 2 0 0 2 2 4 -2 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation



