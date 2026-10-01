Roma take on Slovan Bratislava on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Both sides meet in the newly expanded league phase format, where collecting three points is crucial for securing a spot in the knockout stages. This encounter marks their first official European meeting since their two-legged Europa League qualification tie back in August 2011.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Roma vs Slovan Bratislava, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Roma vs Slovan Bratislava Champions League kick-off?

Roma vs Slovan Bratislava kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

How to buy Roma vs Slovan Bratislava Champions League tickets?

Buying tickets for AS Roma vs. ŠK Slovan Bratislava depends on whether you plan to sit in the home end at the Stadio Olimpico or join the visiting away supporters:

1. Official AS Roma Ticketing Portal

General Admission Seats: Most direct option is purchasing directly through the official AS Roma online ticket store. Tickets are released in phases—season ticket holders and official club members get early access before sales open to the general public.

2. Away Supporter Allocation (ŠK Slovan Bratislava)

Visiting Fan Sector: Away fans intending to sit in the allocated guest sector ( Distinti Nord Ovest / Settore Ospiti ) must secure tickets directly through ŠK Slovan Bratislava's official club channels or authorized supporter groups rather than the host website.

3. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official tickets sell out quickly, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub also host secondary ticket listings from season ticket holders.

How much do Roma vs Slovan Bratislava Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for AS Roma vs. ŠK Slovan Bratislava in the UEFA Champions League at the Stadio Olimpico vary depending on the category and purchasing platform:

1. Official AS Roma General Admission (Face Value)

When buying directly through the official AS Roma portal, ticket prices typically follow standard Champions League tier pricing:

Curva Sud / Curva Nord (Behind Goal): €30 – €50

Distinti (Corner Sections): €50 – €80

Tribuna Tevere (Lateral Side Stand): €80 – €130

Tribuna Monte Mario (Main Stand): €120 – €200+

2. Secondary Ticket Market

If official tickets sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list ticket prices in the following ranges depending on demand and seat location:

Starting Price: Resale tickets currently start from around €100 to €105 for basic entry.

Average Resale Price: Mid-tier and central stand seating typically range between €140 and €250 per ticket.

Roma vs Slovan Bratislava Champions League: Everything you need to know

Roma vs Slovan Bratislava Form

Roma have recorded three wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Inter Milan in Serie A, having led 2-0 at half time. Prior to that, they beat Torino 2-0 away from home and drew 1-1 with Fenerbahçe in the Champions League. Across those five matches, Roma scored eight goals and conceded five.

Slovan Bratislava have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Komarno in the Slovak top flight, but they were beaten 6-1 by Paris Saint-Germain in their previous Champions League fixture. They also drew 3-3 with Žilina in the league during this run, conceding nine goals across the five matches.

Roma vs Slovan Bratislava: Recent Head-to-Head Record

These two clubs have met twice before, both in Europa League qualification in August 2011. The tie was evenly contested: Slovan won the first leg 1-0 in Bratislava before Roma drew the second leg 1-1 at home. The overall record across those two meetings is level, with each side claiming one win and the aggregate score finishing 2-1 to Slovan across the tie.