Real Madrid host Osasuna on Sunday, December 13, 2026 at the Estadio Bernabeu in Madrid.

Prior to early 2026, Osasuna endured a nearly 15-year winless drought against the Spanish giants stretching back to January 2011. However, Osasuna finally snapped that streak in their most recent meeting in February 2026, pulling off a dramatic 2–1 upset at El Sadar via a late 90th-minute winner from Raúl García after Vinícius Júnior had equalized Ante Budimir's first-half penalty.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Madrid vs Osasuna, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Real Madrid vs Osasuna LaLiga kick-off?

Real Madrid vs Osasuna kicks off at the Estadio Bernabeu in Madrid on Sunday, December 13, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 16 13 Dec 2026 - 09:00 Estadio Bernabeu

How to buy Real Madrid vs Osasuna LaLiga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the upcoming Real Madrid vs Osasuna LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Real Madrid Official Website: This is the primary and safest source for home matches at the Santiago Bernabéu. Tickets generally go on sale to club members (socios) first, followed by Madridista Premium cardholders, and finally to the general public a few days before the fixture.

This is the primary and safest source for home matches at the Santiago Bernabéu. Tickets generally go on sale to club members (socios) first, followed by Madridista Premium cardholders, and finally to the general public a few days before the fixture. CA Osasuna Official Website: When playing at El Sadar in Pamplona, tickets can be purchased directly through Osasuna’s official ticketing portal, though availability for general public sale is often very limited due to high local demand.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Real Madrid vs Osasuna LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Real Madrid vs Osasuna LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Category 3 (Upper Tiers / Goals): Face value ranges from approximately €90 to €120 .

Face value ranges from approximately . Category 2 (Side Tiers / Corners): Face value ranges from approximately €120 to €150 .

Face value ranges from approximately . Category 1 & Category 1 Premium (Longside / Best Views): Face value ranges from approximately €125 to €290 .

Face value ranges from approximately . VIP & Hospitality Packages: Standard official hospitality and VIP boxes start at €275

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission / Upper Tier Resale: Generally start around €95 to €110 .

Generally start around . Longside & Premium Secondary Tiers: Typically cost between €150 and €380 .

Typically cost between . VIP & Hospitality Resale: Usually start around €300 to €350 and can exceed €450 for prime locations.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Form

Real Madrid arrive at this fixture having won all five of their last matches across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and conceding seven in that run. Their most recent result was a 3-0 LaLiga win over Valencia, and they also claimed a 1-2 victory away at Barcelona earlier in the sequence. A 2-3 Champions League win over AEK Athens and a 4-1 defeat of RB Leipzig further demonstrate the variety of opponents they have handled with ease. Mourinho's side have kept the pressure on at the top of the table with a run of five consecutive wins.

Osasuna have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 LaLiga draw with Athletic Bilbao, following defeats to Deportivo de A Coruña, who beat them 2-1, and Sevilla, who won 2-0. A 6-0 Copa del Rey win over Atletico Calatayud and a 2-0 league victory over Racing Santander provided the only bright spots in an otherwise difficult recent run.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on February 21, 2026, when Osasuna beat Real Madrid 2-1 at home. Before that, Real Madrid won 1-0 at the Bernabeu in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Real Madrid have won three times and Osasuna once, with one match ending in a draw. Madrid have scored 10 goals across those five meetings compared to Osasuna's seven.