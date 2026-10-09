How to get Real Betis vs Barcelona tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Real Betis take on Barcelona on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville.

The Catalan club historically holds a dominant head-to-head record over Betis, securing 88 wins in 144 meetings across all competitions. In their most recent league clash in May 2026, Barcelona claimed a 3-1 victory over the Andalusian side.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Betis vs Barcelona, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Real Betis vs Barcelona LaLiga kick-off?

Real Betis vs Barcelona kicks off at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 9 17 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Estadio de La Cartuja

How to buy Real Betis vs Barcelona LaLiga tickets?

To secure tickets for Real Betis vs FC Barcelona at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, follow these options:

1. Official Real Betis Ticketing Portal

Real Betis releases tickets in phases. Soy Bético club members and season pass holders receive priority access first. Any remaining general tickets open roughly 7 to 10 days prior to matchday. However, for high-profile fixtures like FC Barcelona, inventory on general sale is extremely limited.

2. Stadium Box Office (Taquilla)

If tickets do not sell out completely online during the general sale, leftover tickets can be purchased directly in person at the Estadio de La Cartuja box office in Seville leading up to matchday.

3. Secondary Ticket Platforms & Resale

If official channels are sold out, tickets are often listed on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. Prices on secondary platforms fluctuate depending on demand.

How much do Real Betis vs Barcelona LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Real Betis vs FC Barcelona vary depending on the sales channel and seat location:

1. Official Face-Value Tickets (Real Betis Box Office)

High-Profile Category Range: Standard category A fixtures against opponents like FC Barcelona typically range from €60 to €160+ for general admission seating.

Member Pricing: Real Betis club members ( Soy Bético ) and season ticket holders often receive discounted pricing ranging between €40 and €100 during their early priority access windows.

VIP & Hospitality: Premium seats and hospitality packages generally cost between €250 and €500+ per person.

2. Resale & Secondary Marketplaces

If official allocations sell out or demand increases closer to matchday, ticket listed on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub.

General Admission: Due to high demand and limited general release availability, secondary marketplace prices starting around €209 to €226 for standard upper-tier tickets.

Mid-Tier & Lower Pitchside Seats: Central or lower-level seats on secondary platforms range between €290 and €450+ .

Real Betis vs Barcelona LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Real Betis vs Barcelona Form

Real Betis have won four and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 home win over Getafe in LaLiga, and they also claimed a 1-2 away victory at Villarreal. Across the five matches, Betis scored nine goals and conceded seven, with their only defeat a 5-2 loss to Levante.

Barcelona have won all five of their last competitive fixtures without a single draw or defeat. Their most recent outing produced a 7-2 win over Racing Santander, and they also beat Feyenoord 5-1 in the Champions League. Across the five matches, Barcelona scored 23 goals and conceded just eight, recording four wins by multiple goals.

Real Betis vs Barcelona: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on 17 May 2026, when Barcelona hosted Real Betis and won 3-1. Before that, Betis beat Barcelona 3-5 at the Estadio de La Cartuja in December 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Barcelona hold three wins to Betis's one, with one draw.