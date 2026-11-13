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LaLiga
team-logoRayo Vallecano
Campo de Futbol de Vallecas
team-logoLevante
Book Rayo Vallecano vs Levante Tickets
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How to get Rayo Vallecano vs Levante tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Rayo Vallecano
Levante
LaLiga

Rayo Vallecano take on Levante in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Rayo Vallecano host Levante on Sunday, December 6, 2026 at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas in Madrid.

Their most recent encounter took place in LaLiga on March 16, 2026, ending in a competitive 1-1 draw at the Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas. One of the most decisive fixtures in their recent sequence was Rayo Vallecano's dominant 3-0 away win against Levante in October 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Rayo Vallecano vs Levante, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Rayo Vallecano vs Levante LaLiga kick-off?

Rayo Vallecano vs Levante kicks off at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas in Madrid on Sunday, December 6, 2026.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 15
Campo de Futbol de Vallecas

How to buy Rayo Vallecano vs Levante LaLiga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the upcoming Rayo Vallecano vs Levante LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: Tickets can be purchased directly through Rayo Vallecano's official website and club ticket office for seating at the Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Rayo Vallecano vs Levante LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Rayo Vallecano vs Levante LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Primary Standard Seating: Typically ranges from approximately €25 to €90.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • General Admission Tickets: Starting around €50 to €65.
  • Premium Seating, Central Views, or High-demand: Range from €145 to over €500.
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Rayo Vallecano vs Levante LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Rayo Vallecano vs Levante Form

Rayo Vallecano have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 LaLiga win over Celta Vigo, and they also beat Recreativo Huelva 3-2 in the Copa del Rey during this run. The sole defeat came against Elche, a 3-0 loss in LaLiga on October 24. Rayo have drawn both of their other league fixtures in this stretch, 1-1 against Getafe and 1-1 against Osasuna.

Levante's last five LaLiga matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid on October 31, following a 2-1 loss to Real Sociedad before that. Their only win in the run came against Athletic Bilbao, a 3-1 result on October 21. Levante have scored nine goals and conceded eight across these five fixtures.

RAY

RAY - Form

GET
D1-1
ELC
L0-3
HUE
W2-3
CEL
W3-0
RSO
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
LEV

LEV - Form

ATH
W3-1
RSO
L2-1
ATM
L0-2
CEL
D0-0
CDT
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Rayo Vallecano vs Levante: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on March 16, 2026, when the fixture at Vallecas ended 1-1. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, Rayo Vallecano hold the stronger record, winning twice compared to Levante's two wins, with one draw. Rayo's 3-0 win at Levante in October 2025 stands as the most decisive result in the recent sequence, while Levante's 4-1 home win in May 2019 remains their largest margin of victory in this fixture set.

Head to Head

Rayo VallecanoDrawLevante
1
2
2
LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
1
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
1
FT
LaLiga
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
0
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
3
FT
LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
2
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
4
FT
LaLiga
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
1
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
1
FT
LaLiga
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
4
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
1
FT
8Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

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