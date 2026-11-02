How to get Newcastle United vs Arsenal tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Newcastle United host Arsenal on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at St James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, on Saturday.

In their most recent league meeting on April 25, 2026, Arsenal secured a narrow 1-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners have generally held the upper hand in recent encounters, claiming victories in four of their last six matches across all competitions against the Magpies.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Newcastle United vs Arsenal, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Newcastle United vs Arsenal Premier League kick-off?

Newcastle United vs Arsenal at St James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 11 21 Nov 2026 - 12:30 St James' Park

How to buy Newcastle United vs Arsenal Premier League tickets?

When looking to purchase tickets for the upcoming Premier League fixture between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park, there are several primary options available depending on your membership status and preferences:

1. Official Club Channels

Newcastle United Members/Season Ticket Holders: Home tickets can be bought directly through the official Newcastle United ticketing portal online, by phone, or at the St James' Park box office, usually rolling out via priority sales phases based on membership tiers.

Home tickets can be bought directly through the official Newcastle United ticketing portal online, by phone, or at the St James' Park box office, usually rolling out via priority sales phases based on membership tiers. Arsenal Away Allocation: Arsenal supporters can apply for tickets through the official Arsenal website. Away tickets are distributed to members based on qualifying away points and membership tiers (such as Silver and Red members), and successful applicants receive seats allocated in the Leazes Stand.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Newcastle United vs Arsenal Premier League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the upcoming Premier League fixture between Newcastle United and Arsenal vary depending on whether you purchase through official club channels or secondary ticket marketplaces:

1. Official Club Channels

Adult Standard Tickets: Face value prices for top-tier Category A matches at St James' Park typically range from approximately £39 to £75 depending on seating location within the stadium.

Face value prices for top-tier Category A matches at St James' Park typically range from approximately depending on seating location within the stadium. Concessions and Juniors: Discounted tickets are available for juniors and senior citizens, generally priced between £21 and £58 depending on the specific age tier and seating block.

Discounted tickets are available for juniors and senior citizens, generally priced between depending on the specific age tier and seating block. Hospitality Packages: Official club hospitality options start at higher price tiers, offering premium lounge access and padded seating.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Starting Prices: Begin at around £93 for upper-tier shortside seats.

Begin at around for upper-tier shortside seats. Average Market Price: Average around £332 to £373 depending on live supply and demand.

Average around depending on live supply and demand. VIP/Hospitality Resale: Secondary market VIP and hospitality packages can range upwards from £283.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Premier League: Everything you need to know

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Form

Newcastle have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League, and they also suffered a heavy 4-1 loss to both Coventry City and Leeds United in that run. Their two wins came against Hull City, 2-1 in the Premier League, and Millwall, 1-0 in the Carabao Cup. Across the five matches, Newcastle scored eight goals and conceded eight, reflecting an inconsistency at both ends of the pitch.

Arsenal have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premier League victory at Nottingham Forest, following a 3-0 Champions League win over Lille. The defeats in that run came against Brighton, 3-0 in the Premier League, while wins over Leeds United, 2-1, and Ipswich Town, 4-2 in the Carabao Cup, round out the picture. Arsenal have scored 10 goals across those five matches.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Premier League on April 25, 2026, when Arsenal hosted Newcastle United and won 1-0. Across the last five recorded meetings, Arsenal have won three, with Newcastle claiming one victory — a 2-0 Carabao Cup win at St James' Park in February 2025. The other fixture ended 2-1 to Arsenal at St James' Park in September 2025.