Manchester City take on AEK Athens on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

City enter the campaign following an opening 2-0 victory away against FC Porto. AEK Athens earned their spot in the league phase after defeating Levski Sofia 4-0 on aggregate in the playoff round.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Manchester City vs AEK Athens, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Manchester City vs AEK Athens Champions League kick-off?

Manchester City vs AEK Athens kicks off at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Etihad Stadium

How to buy Manchester City vs AEK Athens Champions League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Manchester City vs AEK Athens Champions League match at the Etihad Stadium on October 20, 2026, follow these purchasing methods:

1. Official Manchester City Ticketing Portal

Navigate to the official Manchester City website under the Ticketing and Hospitality section.

2. Away Allocation (AEK Athens Supporters)

Fans looking to sit in the visiting section must acquire tickets directly through AEK Athens’ official ticketing office or away-fan allocation program, as away tickets are not sold by the host club.

How much do Manchester City vs AEK Athens Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Manchester City vs AEK Athens in the UEFA Champions League vary depending on seat category and purchasing tier:

1. General Admission (Adults)

Standard adult tickets typically range from €45 to €95 , depending on tier placement and view (behind the goals vs. longside seating).

2. Concession / Junior Tickets

Discounted tickets for seniors, young adults, and juniors generally range between €25 and €50 .

3. Away Supporters Section (AEK Athens)

Visiting fan tickets are capped by UEFA regulations for away supporters at a maximum of €70 .

4. Matchday Hospitality

Official VIP packages and hospitality lounge options start at approximately €180 and can exceed €450+ depending on the level of dining and seat location.

Manchester City vs AEK Athens Champions League: Everything you need to know

Manchester City vs AEK Athens Form

Manchester City have won all five of their most recent matches, recording victories across the Premier League, Champions League, and Carabao Cup. Their most recent result was a 5-0 win over Norwich City in the Carabao Cup on September 17, and they also beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Premier League and FC Porto 2-0 in the Champions League during that run. City scored 12 goals and conceded two across those five fixtures, keeping two clean sheets.

AEK Athens have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in an 8-1 cup win over Panserraikos FC, while they also beat LASK 1-0 in the Champions League and thrashed Aris Thessaloniki 5-0 in the Super League. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Asteras Tripolis.

Manchester City vs AEK Athens: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Manchester City and AEK Athens is currently available for this fixture.