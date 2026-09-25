How to get Lille vs Le Havre tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Lille take on Le Havre on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.

Historically, Lille have dominated this fixture, claiming five wins out of their past seven encounters across all competitions. In their most recent league matchup on May 3, 2026, the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lille vs Le Havre, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Lille vs Le Havre Ligue 1 kick-off?

Lille vs Le Havre takes place at Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille, on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 6 10 Oct 2026 - 11:15 Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy

How to buy Lille vs Le Havre Ligue 1 tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Ligue 1 fixture between LOSC Lille and Le Havre AC at Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre Mauroy, you can follow these options:

Official LOSC Lille Ticketing Platform

Primary Online Sale: Tickets generally go on sale about two months prior to the match on the official LOSC ticketing portal. You can select your preferred seating area directly from the stadium map and complete your payment online via credit or debit card.

Official Secondary Market: If primary tickets are sold out, LOSC operates an official resale platform directly on their ticketing portal where season ticket holders resell their seats safely at face value.

Matchday Ticket Office: Subject to availability, physical tickets can be purchased at Ticket Office 1 at Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre Mauroy, which opens three hours before kick-off.

Secondary Ticket Platforms

If you are unable to secure tickets directly through the club, Secondary Ticket Platforms such as StubHub list resale tickets submitted by fans. Note that third-party marketplace prices are determined by sellers and may be listed above or below official face value.

How much do Lille vs Le Havre Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Ligue 1 match between LOSC Lille and Le Havre AC at Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre Mauroy vary based on seating category and whether you purchase through official channels or secondary marketplaces:

Official Face-Value Prices (LOSC Ticketing)

Standard Category Seats: Typically range from €10 to €35 for general admission and upper-tier seating.

Mid-Tier Seats (Centrale / Lateral): Usually cost between €30 and €50 for balanced sideline views.

Premium / Category 1 Seats: Generally priced from €50 to €80+ .

VIP & Hospitality Packages: Start at approximately €150 and go up depending on catering and lounge access.

Secondary Ticket Platforms

Resale tickets on secondary marketplace such as StubHub vary significantly based on demand.

Get-In / Entry-Level Price: Resale listings currently start around €25 to €35 per ticket for standard seats.

Average Resale Price: Secondary market listings generally average between €60 and €120 depending on seat proximity and demand.

Lille vs Le Havre Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Lille vs Le Havre Form

Lille have won two and drawn two of their last five matches, with one defeat not recorded in that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win at Toulouse in Ligue 1 on September 3. Prior to that, they drew 2-2 with Paris Saint-Germain and won 2-0 at Angers. Pre-season results included draws against Everton and Hamburger SV. Across the five matches, Lille scored six goals and conceded six.

Le Havre have won one and lost three of their last five, with one draw. Their most recent match was a 2-1 Ligue 1 defeat to Brest on September 5. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Lyon and lost 1-0 to Monaco. A pre-season win over Le Mans and a loss to Real Oviedo complete the run. Le Havre scored five goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Lille vs Le Havre: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, played at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy on May 3, 2026 in Ligue 1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Lille have won three, Le Havre have won one, and one match ended level. Lille have scored nine goals in those five meetings, with Le Havre scoring four.