Lille host Bayern Munich on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq.

Their most recent meetings took place during the 2012 group stage, where the German giants secured a comfortable 1-0 away win in France followed by a resounding 6-1 victory in Munich. Across those two historical matches, Bayern scored seven goals while keeping a clean sheet, though more than a decade separates those fixtures from their current meeting.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lille vs Bayern Munich, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Lille vs Bayern Munich Champions League kick-off?

Lille vs Bayern Munich kicks off at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq, on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy

How to buy Lille vs Bayern Munich Champions League tickets?

Here are the main options available for supporters looking to purchase tickets for the Lille vs Bayern Munich Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most direct and secure method is through the official ticketing websites of the host club (LOSC Lille) or the visiting club (FC Bayern Munich). Tickets are typically released first to club members, season-ticket holders, and loyalty-program members before any remaining seats are opened to the general public.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Lille vs Bayern Munich Champions League tickets cost?

Here are the price estimates for the Lille vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Upper-Tier: Starting from approximately €30 to €50 .

Starting from approximately . Central Lower-Tier: Scaling up to €150+ for central lower-tier seating.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier: Starting around €95 to €104 .

Starting around . Mid-Tier Category and Sideline: Range between €145 and €250+, depending on proximity to the pitch and surging demand as matchday approaches.

Lille vs Bayern Munich Champions League: Everything you need to know

Lille vs Bayern Munich Form

Lille arrive in poor form, having won just two of their last five matches across all competitions while losing twice and drawing once. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-4 defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League, and they also suffered a 3-0 loss to Arsenal in Europe earlier this month. A 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Le Havre offered brief domestic relief, but across the five matches Lille scored seven goals and conceded nine, a defensive record that will concern Ancelotti ahead of this test.

Bayern have been more consistent, picking up two wins and three draws from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-2 Champions League draw with Arsenal, and before that they thrashed RB Leipzig 6-1 in the Bundesliga. A 7-0 win over Union Berlin earlier in the run underlines their attacking threat, though three draws across the period suggest occasional vulnerability. Bayern scored 20 goals across the five matches and conceded eight.

Lille vs Bayern Munich: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Bayern Munich hold a dominant record in this fixture across the two previous meetings on record. The most recent encounter came in November 2012, when Bayern ran out 6-1 winners at home in the Champions League group stage. The reverse fixture that same year, played at Lille, also went Bayern's way with a 1-0 victory. Bayern have won both meetings, scoring seven goals and conceding none across the two games — a historical record that offers little comfort to the home side, though more than a decade separates these clubs' last competitive encounter.