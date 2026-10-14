How to get Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Le Havre host Paris Saint-Germain on Friday, October 30, 2026 at Stade Oceane in Le Havre.

Historical meetings favor the visitors, as PSG secured a 1-0 victory at Stade Oceane in their previous encounter earlier in the year. Digard's home side will need to shore up a leaky defense to challenge Luis Enrique's star-studded reigning champions in this crucial domestic clash.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 kick-off?

Le Havre host Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Oceane in Le Havre, on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 9 30 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Stade Oceane

How to buy Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Océane, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Le Havre AC Ticket Portal: Check directly through the official Le Havre AC Website for primary ticket sales, member priority windows, and standard seating blocks.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Océane vary based on seat location and where you purchase them:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Seating: Prices typically range from 15 € to 55 € depending on the tier and stand.

Goal & Corner Views: These seats generally start around 15 € to 20 € .

Sideline & Central Views: These premium lateral seats range from 35 € to 55 € .

Concession Rates: Discounted tickets for students, youth, and children under 14 usually fall between 10 € and 30 € .

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Because fixtures against high-profile opponents like Paris Saint-Germain draw massive demand, price ranging anywhere from 110 € to 210 €+ depending on availability and seating proximity.

Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain Form

Le Havre have struggled for consistency, picking up just one win from their last five Ligue 1 matches in a run that reads W1 D2 L2. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Toulouse, and they have also lost to Brest and Monaco during that period, with draws against Angers and Lyon offering little comfort. Digard's side have scored five goals across those five matches but conceded seven, a defensive record that will concern the home camp.

PSG's last five across all competitions tells a sharper story: W3 D1 L1. They beat Marseille 2-1 most recently and also defeated Brest 1-0 in Ligue 1 and crushed Slovan Bratislava 6-1 in the Champions League. Their only blemish was a 2-1 loss to Monaco, with a 2-2 draw at Lille rounding out the sequence. Luis Enrique's side have scored 12 goals in that run while conceding five.

Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when PSG won 1-0 at Stade Oceane in a Ligue 1 fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, PSG have been the dominant force, winning four times with one draw and no victories for Le Havre. PSG have scored 13 goals in those five meetings, conceding just five.