Getafe host Inter Club d'Escaldes on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at the Coliseum in Getafe.

This fixture at the Estadio Coliseum marks the very first competitive head-to-head meeting between Getafe and Inter Club d'Escaldes in European competition. The match forms a crucial Matchday 5 encounter in the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Conference League as both sides look to climb up the standings.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Getafe vs Inter Club d'Escaldes, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Getafe vs Inter Club d'Escaldes Conference League kick-off?

Getafe vs Inter Club d'Escaldes kicks off at the Coliseum in Getafe on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Conference League - Game Week 5 10 Dec 2026 - 12:45 Coliseum

How to buy Getafe vs Inter Club d'Escaldes Conference League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Getafe vs Inter Club d'Escaldes Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official Getafe CF ticketing portal for primary matchday allocations, club member sales, and general public box office releases.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Conference League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Getafe vs Inter Club d'Escaldes Conference League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Getafe vs Inter Club d'Escaldes Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Lower-Tier: typically start around €30 to €50.

Premium Seating Options or Central Grandstand Blocks: generally range from €70 to €120.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission Seats: Starting at approximately €480 to €600.

Premium Blocks or VIP Seats: Average around €700 to €820+.

Getafe vs Inter Club d'Escaldes Conference League: Everything you need to know

Getafe vs Inter Club d'Escaldes Form

Getafe head into this fixture with a record of two wins, zero draws and three losses from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Villarreal in LaLiga, and they also lost 1-0 to Brighton in the Conference League. On the positive side, they beat Sevilla 3-1 in the league and claimed a 2-3 Copa del Rey win at UB Lebrijana. Across those five matches, Getafe scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Inter Club d'Escaldes have won none, drawn three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Sporting Escaldes in the Andorran top flight, while they were beaten 2-1 by FK Crvena Zvezda in the Conference League the week before. They also drew 0-0 with Penya Encarnada d'Andorra and 1-1 with FC Santa Coloma. Escaldes scored four goals and conceded six across that five-match stretch.

Getafe vs Inter Club d'Escaldes: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Getafe and Inter Club d'Escaldes. This fixture may represent the first recorded competitive encounter between the two sides.