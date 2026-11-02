How to get Getafe vs Atletico Madrid tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Getafe host Atletico Madrid on Sunday, November 22, 2026 at the Coliseum in Getafe.

In their most recent LaLiga encounter back in March 2026, Atlético Madrid edged out a narrow 1-0 victory. Getafe's last competitive win against their capital rivals came during a tightly contested LaLiga fixture in March 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Getafe vs Atletico, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Getafe vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga kick-off?

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid kicks off on Sunday, November 22, 2026, at the Coliseum in Getafe.

LaLiga - Game Week 13 22 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Coliseum

How to buy Getafe vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga tickets?

Here are the primary options available for purchasing tickets to a Getafe vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga match:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through the official club websites. For home matches hosted at the Coliseum, you can check the official Getafe CF ticketing portal. For away fixtures or general LaLiga distribution, visiting the official Atlético Madrid website provides access to general admission and VIP hospitality options.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Getafe vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket price ranges for the upcoming Getafe vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga fixture, categorized by official club channels and secondary markets:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission: Typically start around €30 to €50 .

Typically start around . Sideline & Lower Tier Seating: Generally range from €120 to €250 .

Generally range from . VIP and Hospitality Packages: Exclusive club hospitality experiences range from €250 to €500+ per person, providing premium padded seating and lounge access.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Lower-Tier / Budget Options: Start around €190 to €220 for upper or goal-end sections.

Start around for upper or goal-end sections. Sideline & Premium Resale Seats: Range from €350 to €650+ depending on inventory and proximity to matchday.

Range from depending on inventory and proximity to matchday. Average Market Price: Between €300 and €600+ based on the exact seating block and availability.

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Form

Getafe have managed just one win from their last five matches across all competitions, drawing two and losing two in that period. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 with Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga, and a 3-0 home defeat to Barcelona earlier in October remains a low point of their recent run. Across those five fixtures, Bordalas's side scored four goals and conceded six, a tally that reflects the defensive fragility that has cost them in recent weeks.

Atletico Madrid arrive with four wins and one draw from their last five matches, having scored ten goals and conceded just twice in that run. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Stuttgart in the Champions League, and before that they beat Espanyol 1-0 in LaLiga. A 2-0 Champions League victory over Manchester United and a 2-1 win over Real Madrid further illustrate the quality Simeone's side have produced across competitions.

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent competitive meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Atletico won 1-0 at home in LaLiga. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, Atletico Madrid hold a clear advantage, winning four times to Getafe's one — that sole Getafe victory coming in a LaLiga fixture in March 2025. A pre-season friendly in July 2026 also ended 4-1 to Atletico, reinforcing the gap between the sides in recent history.