Galatasaray and VfB Stuttgart share a clean slate in official UEFA competition, with this upcoming league-stage encounter marking their very first competitive head-to-head meeting.

The Turkish giants host the fixture at RAMS Park in Istanbul, looking to leverage their formidable home atmosphere to climb up the Champions League table.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Galatasaray vs VfB Stuttgart, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Galatasaray vs VfB Stuttgart Champions League kick-off?

Galatasaray vs VfB Stuttgart kicks off at the Rams Global Stadyumu in Istanbul on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Rams Global Stadyumu

How to buy Galatasaray vs VfB Stuttgart Champions League tickets?

Here are the main options available for purchasing tickets to the Galatasaray vs VfB Stuttgart Champions League match:

Official Club Ticketing (Passo): Tickets are primarily distributed through Galatasaray's official ticketing system. To purchase through official club channels or sit in home sections at Rams Park, fans typically need a Passo Fan Card registered with the club.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Galatasaray vs VfB Stuttgart Champions League tickets cost?

Here are the approximate ticket prices for the Galatasaray vs VfB Stuttgart Champions League match, categorized by official club channels and the secondary market:

1. Official Club Channels

North and South Stands (Behind the Goals): Approximately €20 to €35 , though face-value allocations sell out quickly to club members.

Corner and Wing Sections: Approximately €38 to €160 (depending on exact demand and tier).

East Stand (Sideline Seating): Approximately €73 to €290 (prime lower/upper sideline views).

West Stand / VIP Boxes (Main Stand & Hospitality): Starting around €205 to €870+ for premium hospitality and luxury seating.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Shortside Upper Tiers: Starting around €265 to €270 .

Shortside Lower Tiers: Generally priced around €310 to €315 .

Longside Upper Tiers: Ranging from roughly €490 to €495 .

Lower Tier Sides and Premium Seating: Ranging from €660 to over €1,070 , with VIP categories exceeding €1,950 depending on the specific block and platform.

Galatasaray vs VfB Stuttgart Champions League: Everything you need to know

Galatasaray vs VfB Stuttgart Form

Galatasaray have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-0 defeat to Trabzonspor in the Super Lig on September 19, following a 1-0 win over Kocaelispor the week prior. Their Champions League form has been poor, with a 3-1 loss to Sporting CP their only European result in this run. Across the five matches, Galatasaray have scored nine goals and conceded twelve.

Stuttgart have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 5-0 friendly win over Greuther Fuerth on October 1, with their last competitive outing a 0-1 Bundesliga defeat to Borussia Dortmund on September 19. The highlight of their recent run was a 3-1 Champions League win over Viking FK, and they also beat Cologne 4-1 in the Bundesliga. Stuttgart have scored thirteen goals and conceded three across the five fixtures.

Galatasaray vs VfB Stuttgart: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Galatasaray and VfB Stuttgart from the provided records. Further historical context will be added as information becomes available.